Our Lady of Guadalupe Chosen as Patroness of the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

May 16, 2026 Event Features Catholic Apologists, Outdoor Eucharistic Procession, Praise Music, Rosary, Concluding with Holy Mass

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Committee of the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival announced today that it has chosen Our Lady of Guadalupe – honored by the Roman Catholic Church as "the Woman of the Eucharist," "Patroness of the Americas," and "Star of the New Evangelization" as the Patroness of the 2026 ASCEND event on May 16, 2026.

Miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the tilma (pancho) of Saint Juan Diego. Image: “Virgen de Guadalupe,” public domain. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Father Nicholas Wichert, Ecclesiastical Advisor for the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival, commented, "This decision reflects the deep spiritual and pastoral vision expressed by Pope St. John Paul II in his apostolic exhortation Ecclesia in America, which affirms that 'through Mary … they came to encounter the Lord.' We entrust the event to the maternal care of Our Lady of Guadalupe, confident that she continues to lead the faithful toward her Son, present in the Most Holy Eucharist."

The apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which took place in 1531 near present-day Mexico City, have long been revered as a profound turning point in the evangelization of the Americas. The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Juan Diego and spoke words of tenderness, encouragement, and missionary purpose – words that continue to resonate today. His miraculous tilma, rich with Eucharistic symbolism, reveals her as the mother who carries Christ to the world.

Father Wichert continued, "God blessed the world by allowing our Blessed Virgin Mary to appear in Guadalupe nearly 500 years ago. Her honorific titles reflect the critical role Holy Mary played in God's plan of salvation for humanity. She continues to draw souls seeking the highest truth about the meaning of life to her son, Jesus Christ, in whom we find true rest and the pathway to eternal communion with God in heaven. We are blessed to choose Our Lady of Guadalupe as the Patroness of the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival and are confident that through our intercessory prayers, she may lead every attendee into a deeper encounter with Christ in the Eucharist."

Presenters, Music, and Program Highlights

ASCEND's featured presenters include renowned Catholic authors, speakers, apologists, and evangelists Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, Dr. Andy and Sarah Swafford, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry. The acclaimed sacred music vocal group Floriani will chant the Holy Mass, and popular Catholic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marie Miller will perform praise music throughout the day.

Learn More or Get Involved

For details, to sign up for alerts, volunteer opportunities, and/or to support ASCEND through donations, please visit www.ascendeucharisticrevival.church.

About ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

The ASCEND Eucharistic Revival is a movement dedicated to renewing love of and devotion to Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Rooted in prayer, teaching and worship, the event seeks to draw individuals and communities deeper into the mystery of God's love by better understanding the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Through encounters, formation, and sacraments, ASCEND inspires the faithful to live and carry Eucharistic joy in this world. By lifting hearts and minds to God, the revival fosters sacramental worship of God, unity, love of neighbor, healing, and a renewed sense of mission in the church today.

