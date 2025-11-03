Seattle-Area Catholic Parishes Unite to Host the May 2026 ASCEND Eucharistic Revival at Meydenbauer Center

One-Day Event Features Catholic Apologists, Outdoor Eucharistic Procession, Praise Music, Rosary and Concludes with Holy Mass

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Several parishes of the Eastside Deanery of the Archdiocese of Seattle announced that the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, WA. Inspired by the experiences of the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, ASCEND seeks to bring the same spirit of faith formation, sacramental opportunities, and fellowship to Catholics across the Pacific Northwest.

View PDF ASCEND Eucharistic Revival will be on May 16, 2026 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, WA. Featured keynote speakers include Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, the Swaffords, Deacon Charlie Echeverry, and musical guests Floriani and Marie Miller. Join us in drawing deeper into the mystery of Christ's Real Presence in the Eucharist at this one-day special event that includes Holy Mass, 5 speakers, Eucharistic Adoration, rosary, procession, and music that lifts the soul.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that "the Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life" and "the celebration of the Eucharistic sacrifice is wholly directed toward the intimate union of the faithful with Christ through communion. To receive communion is to receive Christ himself who has offered himself for us."

"The Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis was a gift of God to the Church in the United States and the world. The Holy Spirit's presence brought a revival of faith in God and the Eucharist, which we pray people of the Northwest will seek to experience," said Reverend Nicholas Wichert, ASCEND's Ecclesiastical Advisor and Pastor of parishes in Bothell and Woodinville, Washington. "In these distressing times, we are called more than ever to love God and our neighbor, and to remember our hope is in the Lord Jesus. Strengthening belief in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist reminds us God is with us. This revival will encourage Catholics to be even more open to receiving the fullness of Sacramental grace that God offers us in Holy Communion. That all attendees be courageous in sharing the Gospel, rejecting the temptations of the broken world and striving to live in holiness and seeking true peace in Christ: these are the goals of the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival."

ASCEND's featured presenters include renowned Catholic authors, speakers, apologists, and evangelists Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, Andy and Sarah Swafford, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry. The acclaimed sacred music vocal group Floriani will chant the Holy Mass and popular Catholic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marie Miller will perform praise music throughout the day.

For details, to sign up for alerts, volunteer, and/or support ASCEND through donations, please visit www.ascendeucharisticrevival.church.

About ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

The ASCEND Eucharistic Revival is a movement dedicated to renewing love of and devotion to Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Rooted in prayer, teaching and worship, the event seeks to draw individuals and communities deeper into the mystery of God's love by better understanding the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Through encounters, formation and sacraments, ASCEND inspires the faithful to live and carry Eucharistic joy in this world. By lifting hearts and minds to God, the revival fosters unity, love of neighbor, healing, and a renewed sense of mission in the church today.

Follow ASCEND Eucharistic Revival:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ascendeucharisticrevival

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ASCENDEucharisticRevival

SOURCE ASCEND Eucharistic Revival