Our Military Kids® Presents Courageous Kids Contest Winners

Military kids are honored as leaders in their families, schools, extracurricular activities, and communities.

OAKTON, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids®, a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity grants to military children and teens, honors 12 extraordinary winners of its fourth annual Courageous Kids Contest during April's Month of the Military Child.

One winner, Samson (16), has a combat-injured Marine Corps parent. His mother said: "In supporting his dad, he contributes significantly to the healing process. His love, compassion, and unwavering presence are invaluable. Together, we all navigate this path, and Samson's strength continues to uplift his dad and our entire family."

Throughout his father's treatment, Samson has maintained a 4.2 GPA, was captain of his high school track team through back-to-back championships, and volunteered for "I am a Promise Books" which collects books for children at SAFE Family Justice Centers.

Another winner, EmmaJane (8), wiped away tears as she shared with her class what it is like to be a military child during a live stream with her dad who was deployed with the Air National Guard. A two-time "Student of the Month" exhibiting traits of honesty and gratitude, EmmaJane also has compassion for individuals facing homelessness. From lemonade stand and yard sale fundraisers to designing and selling greeting cards, she hopes to fully fund a "tiny home" by the time she graduates high school.

This year's Courageous Kids Contest was made possible thanks to Presenting Sponsors Fisher House Foundation and Navy Federal Credit Union.

"As the mom of two military kids, I know first-hand the duty of ensuring they feel loved and cared for while their dad is away," said Brandi Gomez, Assistant Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility for Navy Federal. "OMK grants help military children find joy when they need it most, and I'm grateful Navy Federal is part of it."

All 12 winners will each receive a $300 cash stipend, award certificate, and have their story shared on OMK's digital platforms.

Meet each winner at: www.ourmilitarykids.org/contest-winners/

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering extracurricular activity grants to children and teens of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11 combat wounded, ill, or injured Veterans in treatment. OMK activity grants build the children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.

About Navy Federal Credit Union:

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 13 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 24,000 and has a global network of 355 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

