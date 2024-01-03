Our Military Kids Eligibility Criteria Expands to Launch 20th Anniversary Year

News provided by

Our Military Kids

03 Jan, 2024

Survey results show the need for enrichment activity scholarships for 1-and-2-year-olds of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and combat-injured Veterans.

OAKTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit providing activity scholarships to military children and teens, has expanded its program eligibility criteria this week to include 1-and 2-year-olds in both the Deployed and Combat Injured Programs.

According to OMK's 2023 Annual Survey of beneficiary families, 91% of Deployed Program families and 79% of Combat Injured Program families with children ages one and two would have applied for OMK enrichment activity scholarships if their children had been eligible.

Now entering its 20th year of support for military families, Our Military Kids has awarded more than 88,000 enrichment activity scholarships to children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and post-9/11 Veterans in treatment for combat-related wounds, illnesses, or injuries. Broadening eligibility criteria to include 1-and 2-year-olds extends this life-changing support, ensuring even more military children can stay active, relieve stress, and connect to their communities.
"OMK has troves of data we routinely use to drive program expansion and improve service delivery. Our Board of Directors seized this opportunity to do to both for our youngest military children," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and retired Navy Veteran. "Whether they tumble, swim, or express themselves in music class, their sense of confidence and belonging will soar."

In an expansion pilot, 2-year-old Clara from Florida took swimming lessons and learned critical life skills during her father's U.S. Air Force Reserve deployment.

"Since my daughter received this grant, she has developed a passion for swimming," said an OMK beneficiary parent. "She used to be scared of water, but her swimming has improved, and the fear is gone. She would like to participate on a swim team one day which would never have been possible without this grant."

For more information and to apply, please visit ourmilitarykids.org.

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, OMK has given more than 88,000 activity scholarships worth $32 million. Learn more at ourmilitarykids.org.

SOURCE Our Military Kids

