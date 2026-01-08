Our Military Kids® Funds Over 800 Activities for Military Children with Support from the USAA Foundation

Activity awards help military families maintain stability and connection during deployments and combat-injury care.

OAKTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from the USAA Foundation, Our Military Kids® funded over 800 additional activities for military children and teens across the country in 2025, bringing USAA Foundation's total impact to more than 4,000 activity awards supported since 2006.

Our Military Kids® is a national nonprofit providing activity awards to children, ages 1-18, of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and Veterans from any branch of service who are receiving care for combat-related injuiries or illness. Since 2004, Our Military Kids has given 100,000 activity awards worth $36 million to children and teen across the country. Learn more and apply at: ourmilitarykids.org

Our Military Kids funds activities that improve consistency, community, and stress relief for military and Veteran families. According to this year's Our Military Kids Annual Survey of beneficiaries, 96% of families reported improved overall family wellbeing, and 88% saw a positive impact on their service member or Veteran's morale after program participation.

One National Guard service member said:

"Because of support from Our Military Kids, our child has been able to participate in swim lessons that not only build important life skills, but also bring joy, confidence, and a healthy outlet during a challenging time for our family. Knowing that our child can continue growing, learning, and staying active without the added financial stress means more than words can fully express."

SEE THE LATEST RESEARCH RESULTS

"Our Military Kids activity awards not only support children, but also strengthen the wellbeing of entire families," said Kara Dallman, Executive Director of Our Military Kids. "With the USAA Foundation's investment, we are able to relieve financial stress and expand access to even more children, providing a sense of normalcy during a deployment or care for a combat injury or illness."

Support from the USAA Foundation reflects a shared commitment in ensuring military children have access to opportunities that are proven to bolster the wellbeing of their entire family.

"We're committed to ensuring service members, Veterans, and their families thrive, and that extends to helping military children and teens realize their fullest potential," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, Head of Corporate Impact at USAA and Vice Chair of the USAA Foundation. "We support Our Military Kids because they have the unique ability to create at scale one-of-a-kind experiences for every child that participates in their program."

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids® is a nonprofit providing activity awards to children ages 1-18 of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or Veterans and service members from any branch of service receiving care for combat-related injuries or illness. Learn more: ourmilitarykids.org

SOURCE Our Military Kids