Our Military Kids Receives Support from Wounded Warrior Project to Fund 600 Additional Activity Grants

In its 20th year, Our Military Kids further enhances military family wellbeing by funding extracurricular activities for children of combat-injured Veterans with support from Wounded Warrior Project.

OAKTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit in its 20th year of providing extracurricular activity grants to military children, is proud to celebrate a longstanding partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

In 2024 alone, Wounded Warrior Project funded more than 600 Our Military Kids activity grants for the children and teens of post-9/11 Veterans in treatment for combat-related injuries or illness, furthering OMK's mission to support every eligible military child with activities that keep them active, healthy, and connected to community throughout a parent's National Guard or Reserve deployment or combat-injury treatment.

"Wounded Warrior Project is proud to partner with Our Military Kids to support military children and families," said Tracy Farrell, WWP vice president of program partnerships and operations. "Military children are often unsung recovery catalysts, which is why we invest in best-in-class organizations, like OMK, to address their specialized needs. Over the last 20 years, OMK has provided thousands of extracurricular grants to help keep kids active, healthy, and connected. Together, we unite and empower a supportive community for those who served and the families who stand beside them."

Two such activity grants were awarded this year to 10-year-old Gibson and 8-year-old Mattis from Ohio, whose father is a combat-injured U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and WWP-registered warrior. Over the past two years of their father's treatment, Gibson and Mattis have received multiple OMK activity grants to fund cheerleading, football, lacrosse, camp, and swimming lessons, all thanks to support from WWP.

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering extracurricular activity grants to children, ages 1-18, of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11 combat wounded, ill, or injured Veterans in treatment. Learn more at: ourmilitarykids.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

