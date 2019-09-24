Our Time is Now: Women Business Owners Winning Together

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than a month, hundreds of women will gather together in Jacksonville, Florida to ignite their business acumen and continue their paths of professional success at the annual Women's Business Conference (WBC) hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®). Women business owners assemble every year to step up their business ownership potential and network for the continued growth and development of their businesses.

"Women are setting the world on fire, and NAWBO wants to keep the flame burning bright," said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. "Each and every year, we host an inspirational journey for women business owners bringing together bright minds to stimulate our professional development and stir up fresh ideas for our business goals. We are excited to host all these amazing business owners in Jacksonville this year."

This year's conference aptly named "Our Time is Now" headlines the true drive behind women and business—there is no time like the present. As the women business owner segment of our economy continues to grow, it is important that our nation develops programming to target this growing sector of our workforce.

The NAWBO WBC provides an opportunity for women to engage in networking and attend break-out sessions that provide practical and inspirational tools to scale and grow businesses of all sizes, from solopreneurs to multi-million dollar enterprises. The keynote speaker is Sophia Amoruso, Founder & CEO at Girlboss, New York Times Bestselling Author, #GIRLBOSS. Joining Sophia Amoruso in the speaker line up is Tiffany Dufu. Tiffany is Co-Founder and CEO of The Cru.

Bank of America will serve as the WBC's Presenting Sponsor for the seventh year. NAWBO and Bank of America have also kicked off their conference app. To visit the event page, click here.

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

