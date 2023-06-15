OURHOME announces 115 dishes for 2023 World Scout Jamboree

K-food, vegan, halal dishes to be provided to 43,000 scouts and operating staff announced

Completion of preference and individual constitutional surveys through the Jamboree-exclusive food material ordering website in advance…Reinforcing safety, promoting efficiency

Take comprehensive safety management measures by establishing a public-private collaboration system with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for food hygiene management during summer

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OURHOME, a global food company based in Korea, announced 115 menu items to be provided to the participants of the 2023 25th World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum (hereinafter Saemangeum Jamboree), which will be held in August.

Representative menu provided by Ourhome during the 2023 World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum

Ourhome, the official sponsor of the food service for Saemangeum Jamboree, taking place from August 1st to 12th, will provide food and beverage services to 43,000 scouts and operators from more than 150 countries worldwide. The company also provides 34,000 scouts with meal boxes which they can cook at camp and group meal plans for 9,000 staff members for two weeks.

It prioritized developing the Saemangeum Jamboree menus based on 20,000 standardized recipes. Since April, the team has held evaluation and tasting meetings on the dishes to be served during the event for key officials of the Jamboree. After collecting feedback and improving recipes, they selected 75 meal boxes for scouts and 40 group meal plan menus. Considering that the event is a global festival, they focused on diversifying the menus from K-food to Western food, Chinese food, vegan food, and halal food for the participants of various countries.

First, K-food dishes include popular menus such as Tteokbokki(simmered rice cake),Samgyetang(Korean ginseng chicken soup), Ham & kimchi fried rice, and Beef seaweed soup. They have also prepared various Korean concept dishes to actively promote K-food. 'K-Grandpa Set', which consists of Korean desserts like Yakgwa, Honey Hotteok, and a grain shake, and 'K-sauna Set', which includes Sikhye (sweet rice punch), smoked hard-boiled eggs, and garlic bread, will be served.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of vegan and halal dishes. The vegan menus such as 'Tteokgalbi Banmi Sandwich' using alternative meat, 'Avocado Tteokgalbi Rice', 'Vegan Jajangmyeon', 'Tofu Bibimbap', and 'Vegan Tteokbokki & Tofu Kwabaro' will be prepared. The halal menu includes authentic Indian dishes like 'Chicken Tikka Masala', 'Shakshuka Penne Pasta', 'Coconut Sausage Curry & Naan', and 'Pita Bread Hummus Plate'. In addition, Ourhome plans to introduce Korean food culture by providing 'Halal Tteokguk', 'Halal Bibimbap', and 'Halal Tteokbokki' using halal-certified K-food ingredients. The information on the entire menu for the Saemangeum Jamboree is available on the World Scout Jamboree official website.

Ourhome also launched a 'Jamboree food ingredient ordering website' for this event, which posted details of the menu and guidelines on how to order. It will take orders from participants through this channel until June 30th and conduct a survey for specific constitutions and allergies to participants.

Based on the survey results, they plan to set up a stable and efficient food service system during the event by securing the quantity of ingredients for each dish, establishing a safe supply network, providing customized dishes for each individual preference and constitution, and preparing alternative foods for those with allergies.

Taking hot weather and outdoor conditions into consideration, the company does its best in hygiene management. To handle comprehensive safety management measures, it established a public-private collaboration system with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. They plan to verify the safety process through simulations across all stages from food packing, transportation to cooking, and conduct sanitary inspections of food & beverage facilities such as distribution centers, restaurants, and camps at all times.

Jang Seong-ho, head of the TFS division of Ourhome, said, "We did our best to develop the menus so that this event could serve as a venue for promoting K-food and a festival where people from all over the world can experience Korean food." He added, "We will make our efforts to make it a successful international event through systematic preparations including thorough food safety & hygiene management and customized diets for each constitution."

