OURHOME to Showcase K-Food at 'SIAL Paris 2024'

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OURHOME, a global foodcare and catering company based in Korea, announced on October 18th that it will participate in 'SIAL Paris 2024', the world's largest food exhibition, to accelerate its global export business.

SIAL Paris 2024, one of the top three food exhibitions in the world, will be held from October 19th to the 23rd at Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in France. SIAL marks its 60th anniversary this year and will feature over 7,500 companies from more than 130 countries, making it the largest event in its history.

The OURHOME booth at SIAL Paris 2024, taking place from October 19th to 23rd in Paris, France The poster image installed at the OURHOME booth (SIAL Paris 2024)

OURHOME plans to showcase 107 flagship products, including ready-made meals (also known as ready-to-eat meals replacements, HMR), food ingredients, sauces, and flavor oils at this year's SIAL Paris, to highlight its R&D and manufacturing capabilities, aiming to export to markets abroad like the U.S., Europe, Central Asia, and South America. To attract visitors' attention, the company added Korean traditional architecture elements such as roof tiles and pavilion patterns into the exhibition booth design to express the identity of K-Food.

The product display will be divided into four categories: K-street food, Kimchi & Traditional Korean Foods, Seasoning Sauces & Flavor Oils, and Vegan Tofu. The K-street food section will showcase popular products like tteokbokki (stir-fried rice cakes) and gimbap (steamed rice rolls stuffed with various ingredients), which are favored by global consumers. The Kimchi & Traditional Korean Foods section will feature OURHOME 's kimchi products, as well as premium soups and stews menu like sundubu-jjigae (soft tofu stew) and galbitang (beef short rib soup). The kimchi will be supplied from Poland, reducing transport time and preserving the freshness. Additionally, whole cabbage kimchi with hairtail fish and seokbakji (cubed radish and cabbage kimchi) will be introduced along with 'KOOSSI-BANGA green leaf cabbage kimchi', the winner of the Grand Prix in the convenience food category.

In addition, OURHOME will show a wide range of sauce and flavor oil products to meet the growing global needs. A total of 26 products, including tteokbokki (stir-fried rice cakes) and sundubu-jjigae (soft tofu stew) sauces and grill & barbecue-flavored oils, which can help consumers easily cook authentic Korean food. In the vegan tofu section, tofu products, which have seen a rise in global exports, with seonsik (a Korean meal replacement powder) shakes will be presented.

OURHOME will offer K-Food dishes for local visitors and buyers in the cooking section within the booth. To promote its products' superiority and convenience, the company will provide kimchi rice balls, geotjeori(fresh vegetable salad dressed with garlic and chili powder, etc.), and bulgogi japchae. It will also give a presentation on the methods of improving production efficiency and hygiene safety through a simulated demonstration of pre-processing procedures for agricultural products such as potatoes, onions, and grains.

Meanwhile, the Grand Prix-winning 'KOOSSI-BANGA green leaf cabbage kimchi' and 'Kimchi Congbiji (pureed soybean) Jjigae' selected as an innovative product will be featured in a separate main hall during the exhibition. Prior to the event, SIAL Paris 2024 selected innovative products and Grand Prix winners in 16 categories. 'KOOSSI-BANGA green leaf cabbage kimchi', the only Korean brand to win the Grand Prix, will compete with other finalists' products for gold, silver, and bronze medals.

OURHOME will leverage its participation in SIAL Paris 2024 as an opportunity to accelerate its exports to new markets, including France, Europe, the Americas, Central Asia, and South America. During the exhibition, the company will seek strategic partners, such as distributors and large retailers across various markets.

"Being selected as an innovative product and winning the Grand Prix at the world's largest food exhibition is a great opportunity for us to showcase our R&D and manufacturing capabilities and to promote the excellence of K-Food globally." said a spokesperson for OURHOME. "We plan to expand our exports for our current clients and explore new markets like Europe and Middle East."

