Ourself Appoints Medical Aesthetic Veteran James Hartman as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Leader, Brings Proven Track Record Building Innovative Skincare Brands

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ourself, a biotech-beauty pioneer that is revolutionizing skincare delivery technology, proudly announces the appointment of James Hartman as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hartman brings a wealth of experience in aesthetics and a deep understanding of the skincare industry, positioning Ourself for success as it continues its launch into the medical-professional skincare market.

"The Board of Directors and I are delighted to welcome Jim Hartman as the new CEO of Ourself. His extensive commercial leadership experience and commitment to scientific excellence make Jim the ideal executive to lead Ourself to a prime position in the professional skincare market," said Lauren Otsuki, Founder and Chairman of Ourself.

"I am thrilled and honored to build upon Ourself's robust scientific foundation as we expand and drive growth within the market. Our patented delivery system promises to revolutionize the skincare industry, breaking free from decades-old technological limitations," stated Mr. Hartman. "I am excited to collaborate with aesthetic clinicians nationwide to bring this cutting-edge skincare technology to their practice and patients."

With over three decades of experience in the medical aesthetics and dermatology industry, Mr. Hartman brings a proven track record of performance, strategic leadership, and value creation to Ourself. Prior to joining Ourself, Mr. Hartman served as Chief Commercial Officer at Alastin Skincare. Under his leadership, the company achieved unprecedented growth in the physician-dispensed skincare market, expanding its customer footprint by 30-fold. His strategic initiatives and development of an innovative market portfolio consistently drove revenue increases exceeding 110% annually, leading to the success of the company and setting the stage for the successful acquisition by Galderma. He also held leadership positions at Obagi, Merz Aesthetics and Allergan Aesthetics. Most recently, Mr. Hartman served as President of Hugel Aesthetics where he oversaw the consecutive approval and commercialization of their neurotoxin across the US, Canada and Australia.

ABOUT OURSELF

Leveraging 20 years of biotech and skincare expertise, Ourself developed a new, scientifically advanced delivery technology to broaden the capabilities of cosmetic skincare forever. Utilizing patented Tiered-Release Vesicles™, Ourself "hero" products ensure deep ingredient delivery, sending larger molecules, powerful peptides and all-in-one formulations directly to the layer of the skin where they're needed most to improve loss of volume, lines & wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation. Ourself developed the first needle-free Lip Filler clinically proven to restore volume by delivering two sizes of hyaluronic acid into the lips, topically. Ourself is based in Carlsbad, CA.

SOURCE Ourself