OURSELF LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE BEAUTY INNOVATION IN BLUEMERCURY STORES NATIONWIDE

Ourself

19 Sep, 2023

Skincare Brand, Ourself, Debuts Innovative HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum Exclusively Across 120 Bluemercury Locations Nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ourself, the first-ever Subtopical Skincare System™ where biotech science meets beauty, announced today the exclusive launch of its newest skincare innovation HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum into 120 Bluemercury doors nationwide and on bluemercury.com.

The HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum features breakthrough delivery technology clinically-proven to visibly improve dark circles, redness, lines and wrinkles, and crepiness of upper eyelids. It is formulated to increase elasticity and firmness around the eye area for a lifted look, hydrate and moisturize for smoother, softer skin, and brighten the eye area for a more luminous, refreshed and rejuvenated look.

Founded by disruptors in life sciences and medical aesthetics, Ourself is revolutionizing an entirely new category to rival traditional skin care for clinical-level results without invasive procedures. Ourself's proprietary multiphasic vesicles directly deliver HA+ Complex, collagen and elastin boosting peptides, jasmine and hawthorn flower extract, stabilized vitamin C and niacinamide into the layers of the skin where it matters most to visibly lift, smooth, hydrate and brighten the eye area for refreshed, rejuvenated look—going where no skincare has gone before and where injectables don't go.

"We are thrilled to exclusively launch this product first with such a reputable retail partner and one we've seen incredible success with to-date. With this exciting new product innovation, Ourself continues to deliver science-backed results that tackle the top three global skin concerns - now including the eye," says Co-Founder & CEO Vimla Black-Gupta.

"After Ourself debuted in a recent drop of our brand incubator platform, The Cache, and truly resonated with our clients, we're so honored that they have now chosen Bluemercury as the exclusive launch partner for its HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum. The brand has been experiencing remarkable growth, and we couldn't be more delighted to be a part of this incredible time period in the brand's journey."- Stephanie Keene, Managing Director, Merchandising.

Customers are now able to shop HA+ Replenishing Eye Serum, in addition to HA+ Replenishing Serum, Lip Filler, Lip Conditioner, Daily Dark Spot Intercept, Daily Purifying Cleanser, Daily Renewal Cream, Daily Renewal Cream Rich, Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 and Brightening Peel Kit in stores, as well as online. The product price ranges from $45 - $260. In addition to Bluemercury, Ourself can also be found online at ourself.com.

ABOUT OURSELF
Biotech science meets beauty, Ourself goes where no skincare has gone before and where injectables don't go. Founded by disruptors in life sciences and medical aesthetics, Ourself curated and developed a portfolio of proprietary peptides (the Intides™) and a new way to deliver them (the subtopical delivery system) that makes it possible, for the first time ever, to directly deliver to the layer of skin where it's needed most for loss of volume, lines & wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation.

ABOUT BLUEMERCURY
With 178 locations across the country and growing, Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of categories, Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its original intent to serve people and embrace its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of every individual. For more information, please visit  www.bluemercury.com.



