Out of Home Advertising Up 38% in Q2 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of home (OOH) advertising revenue increased 38 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year, accounting for $2.0 billion, based on figures released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Digital OOH is leading the overall OOH recovery, and the segment jumped almost 80 percent compared to Q2 2020.

In the second quarter, all top ten industry product categories increased double digits, and included Local Miscellaneous Services & Amusements, Retail, Insurance & Real Estate, Media & Advertising, Restaurants, Government Politics and Organizations, Public Transportation Hotels and Resorts, Financial, Automotive Dealers and Services, and Schools Camps and Seminars.

As an indicator of the ongoing recovery of the US economy, the strongest categories all increased more than one-third and, in order of percentage increase, were Insurance & Real Estate, Government Politics and Organizations, Local Miscellaneous Services & Amusements, Media & Advertising, Retail, Automotive Dealers and Services, Restaurants, and Public Transportation Hotels and Resorts.

Ranked in order of OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in the second quarter were Geico, McDonald's, Apple, Allstate, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, HBO, Universal Pictures, Google, and the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene.

Eighty percent of the top 100 OOH advertisers increased their OOH spend from Q2 2020, and 45 percent of the top 100 OOH advertisers more than doubled their spend. Twenty of the top 100 increased their spend ten-fold or more including (ranked in order of percentage increase): Womply, Postmates, Curative, Pacaso, Credit Karma, Affirm, 1520, Mark Anthony Brands International, PayPal, Molson, DoorDash, ClickUp, Carvana, Brown-Forman, Gallo, BetMGM, New Jersey Department of Health, T-Mobile, Boston Beer Company, and AT&T.

Over one-quarter of the top 100 OOH spenders were technology or direct-to-consumer brands including: 1520, Affirm, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, BetMGM, Carvana, ClickUp, Comcast, Credit Karma, Curative, DoorDash, DuckDuckGo, Eaze, Fred Loya Insurance, Google, GrubHub, Hulu, Netflix, Pacaso, PayPal, Postmates, T-Mobile, Uber, Verizon, and Womply.

MAGNA, a division of IPG, forecasts OOH will be the second fastest growing ad channel in 2021 with a projected annual increase of 10.4 percent.

OAAA issues full industry pro forma revenue estimates that include, but are not limited to, Miller Kaplan and Kantar (which is not adjusted to reflect changes in data sources), and member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and static billboard, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.

For more information about specific category spend, please contact Steve Nicklin at [email protected] or (202) 833-5566.

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association

Related Links

https://oaaa.org

