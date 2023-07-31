Out of the Darkness Rockford Walk to Fight Suicide on September 23

The Out of the Darkness Rockford Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and funds to help prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide. Sponsored by the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this is one of 17 AFSP community walks in Illinois and more than 400 walks throughout the country this year.

Walk participants include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a loved one to suicide, or who have struggled themselves. The Rockford Walk gives people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The Why I Walk Wall features powerfully moving tributes for participants.

WHY: