Out of the Darkness Springfield Illinois Walk to Fight Suicide on October 14

WHAT: The Out of the Darkness Springfield Illinois Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and

funds to help prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide. Sponsored by

the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this is one of 17

AFSP community walks in Illinois and more than 400 walks throughout the country this year.







WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2:00 p.m.







WHERE: University of Illinois Springfield @ Student Union Building

2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield, IL







WHO: Walk participants include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a

loved one to suicide, or who have struggled themselves. The Out of the Darkness Springfield

Illinois Walk gives people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause,

and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The Why I Walk

Wall features powerfully moving tributes for participants.







WHY: In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. In Illinois, suicide is the

3rd leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and the 6th leading cause of death for ages 35-54. In

2021, there were an estimate 1.7 million suicide attempts in the United States, and 132

suicides per day on average. There is hope: 94% of adults in the U.S. think suicide can be

prevented.



Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental

health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or

untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be

prevented through education and advocacy.







ABOUT: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to saving lives

and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is

smart regarding mental health through educational programs, suicide prevention advocacy, and

support for those affected by suicide. All donations go toward these efforts with the goal to

greatly reduce the national and local suicide rates.

For more: www.afsp.org/Illinois









REGISTER: Out of the Darkness Springfield Illinois Walk: www.afsp.org/SpringfieldIL

To find other Community Walks in Illinois: www.afsp.org/ILTogether









VIDEO: 2022 B-roll of Community Walks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaDuo4OJAWo

2022 B-roll of Chicagoland Walk: https://bit.ly/B-RollOOTDChicagoWalk2022







