Out of the Darkness Springfield Illinois Walk to Fight Suicide on October 14

31 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Community Walks are a Journey of Remembrance, Hope and Support for Those Affected by Suicide
WHAT:
The Out of the Darkness Springfield Illinois Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and
WHEN:
Saturday, October 14, 2:00 p.m.
WHERE:
University of Illinois Springfield @ Student Union Building
WHO:
Walk participants include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a
WHY:
In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. In Illinois, suicide is the
Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental
ABOUT:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to saving lives
REGISTER:
Out of the Darkness Springfield Illinois Walk: www.afsp.org/SpringfieldIL
VIDEO:
2022 B-roll of Community Walks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaDuo4OJAWo
NOTE:
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text the National Suicide and
Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources
Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs
Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting
