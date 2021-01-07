Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) Announces Promotions of Four Members of Senior Management Team

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI), a Jersey City based leader in technology enablement that facilitates a new business model in Value-Based Care Reimbursement for Specialty physicians, as well as management services for established healthcare providers throughout the Northeast, is excited to announce the promotion of four members of their senior management team.

Brenda Hurtubise, MPA, has been named President of OMI, as part of the organizational restructuring. In her new role, Ms. Hurtubise will lead the management services division, primarily responsible for driving operational efficiencies while improving the overall patient experience for hospitals and physician practices. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, Ms. Hurtubise assumes this role after serving as Vice President, of Outcomes Matter Innovations from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining OMI, Ms. Hurtubise served as Vice President of Regional Cancer Care Associates, Hackensack Division at John Theurer Cancer Center from 2007 to 2017. Ms. Hurtubise holds a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from William Paterson University and a Master of Public Administration in health finance and management from New York University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Stephen L. Pecora has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Value-Based Care. Mr. Pecora previously held the role of Vice President, Finance. In his new role, Mr. Pecora will be responsible for the overall strategy and execution of physician specialty Value-Based Care Technology and Services as it expands throughout the country. Mr. Pecora's professional background is in financial modeling, business analytics, and revenue cycle management. Mr. Pecora holds a degree in Economics from Bates College.

George Chiligiris, former Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, has been named Executive Vice President, and will remain in his role as Chief Administrative Officer. In his new role, Mr. Chiligiris will be overseeing day to day activities of Value-Based Care Technology and Services and assisting in the development of new markets. Mr. Chiligiris joined OMI in 2018 as Vice President of External Accounts. Prior to joining OMI, Mr. Chiligiris served in various leadership positions in the health insurance industry. Mr. Chiligiris holds a degree in Economics and certificate in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Iowa.

John Cross, CPA, former Controller, has been named Vice President of Finance. He will lead the financial, accounting, and reporting teams through a period of rapid growth, and will be responsible for the daily financial management and accounting strategy. Mr. Cross joined OMI in 2019 as Controller. His experience encompasses all aspects of accounting including financial, tax, auditing and advisory. Mr. Cross earned his accounting degree from William Paterson University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Cross is active in the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants professional organization, in addition to civic activity with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and serving as Treasurer in many political organizations.

"Brenda, Stephen, George, and John have done exceptional work together in implementing our business plan and execution of our strategy. Their promotions reflect their efforts and the resulting ongoing success," said Andrew L. Pecora M.D. FACP CPE, Chairman and CEO of OMI.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations: Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is Jersey City based company focused on technology enablement that facilitates a new business model in Value-Based Care Reimbursement for Specialty physicians, as well as management services for established healthcare providers throughout the Northeast. Founded in 2018, they work with specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways in their respective specialties for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in treatment. Using the expertise and data provided by specialty physician partners, OMI develops customized technology utilizing AI and Machine Learning for the physician to make decisions and track outcomes at the point of care with the goal of improving outcomes and decreasing the total cost of care.

