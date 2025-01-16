Outcomes Matter Innovations (OMI) Appoints Senior Healthcare Executive, Paul Marchetti, to their Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC ("OMI") today announced the addition of seasoned healthcare executive, Paul Marchetti, to their Board of Directors. Marchetti brings expertise from all sides of the healthcare industry and a perspective that will help drive the OMI into the future successfully.

Paul is a respected leader who has broad healthcare experience including payer, PBM, provider, health tech and has effectively managed overall medical, pharmacy costs, large scale provider networks and clinical operations. He has successfully grown businesses by accelerating improved outcomes and lower cost through the implementation of value based strategies.

"I'm excited to join the OMI Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the healthcare industry, " said Paul Marchetti. "OMI has an opportunity to be a positive force at the center of the healthcare landscape, bringing together payers and providers with programs that benefit both parties. Their business model enables physicians to deliver higher quality care through technology, clinical resources, data analytics, while also saving money, which is a game changer for the industry."

As OMI continues to grow and further establish themselves as a leader in value based care and healthcare, they are committed to bringing on experienced leaders in the healthcare industry that share their goal of support providers and payers in providing affordable and accessible care to patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Marchetti onto OMI's Board of Directors," says Andrew L. Pecora, M.D. Founder, Chairman and CEO of OMI. "He brings a shared goal of improving inefficiencies that exist within the healthcare industry using data analytics and technology, as well as a wealth of knowledge in multiple areas of the industry that will benefit OMI as we look towards the future."

"I've had the pleasure of previously working with Paul Marchetti and seeing first-hand how the leadership and healthcare expertise he brings will be an asset to the OMI Board of Directors," says Allen Karp, Lead Board Director OMI. "I look forward to working with Paul to continue to drive the OMI vision forward."

OMI plans to continue to grow their Board of Directors in the coming year with knowledgeable healthcare leaders who believe in the company's mission and vision.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations:

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable value-based care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

Contact:

Alison Brown

860-965-9009

[email protected]

