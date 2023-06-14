OUTCOMES MATTER INNOVATIONS TO ENHANCE TREATMENT OF RHEUMATIC DISEASES IN NORTH CAROLINA

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) announces a groundbreaking approach to enhance the delivery of care and cost containment of those who suffer from Rheumatic diseases.

OMI, a value-based care accelerator founded and operated by seasoned physician specialists, is introducing a program designed to maintain or even enhance clinical outcomes, while driving down the total cost of care to treat these diseases.

Dr. Andrew Pecora, CEO and Chairman of OMI, shared his perspective on this landmark collaboration. He said, "Using great science, medicine, and data to drive value into specialty care is what OMI enables. We are delighted to be part of this transformational program in Rheumatology with our physician partners."

The initiative does not affect the current fee-for-service reimbursement structure, offering physicians a Machine Learning platform to guide them in reducing the total care cost while ensuring expected clinical outcomes are sustained or improved.

In the upcoming weeks, OMI representatives will liaise with healthcare practices across the state of North Carolina, recruiting physician partners to join in this program and offering assistance in decision-making and implementation processes for those physicians interested in participating.

With a proven track record of propelling specialty physicians to participate in value-based care programs in multiple specialties across numerous states, OMI is eager to bring this same proficiency to North Carolina.

We believe in the potential of this program and are excited about the promising future of healthcare outcomes and cost-effectiveness for patients with Rheumatic disease in North Carolina. Through collaboration, we aim to create impactful changes for our members and the broader community we serve.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a Jersey City based company focused on technology enablement that accelerates the transition to Value-Based Care Reimbursement for Specialty physicians, and provides management services for established healthcare providers throughout the country. Founded in 2018, they work with specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways in their respective specialties for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in treatment. Using the expertise and data provided by specialty physician partners, OMI develops customized technology utilizing Machine Learning for the physician to make decisions and track outcomes at the point of care with the goal of improving outcomes and decreasing the total cost of care.

