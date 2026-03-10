Outdoor Brands, LLC Accelerates Retail Footprint and Operational Investments Ahead of 2026 Grilling Season

Expansion into Publix, Kroger, Costco Roadshows and Major Facility Investments Signal Strong Growth Across North America

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Brands, LLC, parent company of Pit Boss®, Charbroil® and Oklahoma Joe's®, today announced expanded retail distribution agreements, new channel programs and infrastructure investments as it enters the 2026 grilling season with increased operational scale across North America. The announcements highlight the company's continued growth across both fuel and equipment categories, reinforcing Outdoor Brands' position as one of the most widely distributed outdoor cooking portfolios in the market.

Pit Boss® charcoal is now available at Publix, marking the brand's entry into the grocery channel and expanding consumer access across the Southeast. Building on that momentum, Outdoor Brands, LLC will launch a national expansion of Pit Boss® wood pellets at Kroger beginning mid-March, further strengthening the brand's presence across one of the country's largest grocery and mass retail networks. The company is also launching a new multi-brand Costco Roadshow program, with 150 to 200 events planned for 2026. The program will expand in-market demonstrations and consumer engagement within the warehouse club channel for both Pit Boss® and Charbroil®, featuring the Pit Boss Navigator and Charbroil Pro Series collections.

To support its growing retail footprint, Outdoor Brands, LLC has doubled the size of its Brantford, Ontario warehouse, significantly expanding capacity and reach across Canada. In Scottsdale, Arizona, the company has opened a new 10,000-square-foot Commercial Center dedicated to product innovation, retail planning and merchandising strategy, designed to accelerate speed-to-market and deepen collaboration with retail partners.

"As we enter the 2026 season, we are executing against a clear strategy, expanding fuel distribution, deepening retail partnerships and investing in infrastructure that supports scale," said Tom Penner, Group President of Outdoor Brands, LLC. "This is part of a broader roadmap focused on sustained growth and delivering products that meet the evolving needs of both our retail partners and consumers."

Together, these developments reinforce Outdoor Brands, LLC's commitment to advancing the outdoor cooking category through its portfolio of brands.

To learn more about Outdoor Brands, LLC and its portfolio of industry-leading names, visit OutdoorBrands.com.

About Outdoor Brands, LLC

Outdoor Brands, LLC is the outdoor cooking division of the W.C. Bradley Co., serving as the parent business entity for Charbroil, Pit Boss, and Oklahoma Joe's. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1948 when the W.C. Bradley Co. introduced the original charcoal grill under the Charbroil name, Outdoor Brands, LLC was created to bring together a portfolio of category-leading brands under a shared operational and strategic structure, while maintaining each brand's unique identity and consumer voice. With a focus on innovation, performance, and elevating the outdoor lifestyle experience, Outdoor Brands, LLC is committed to creating disruptive value through amazing experiences and delivering Amazing Solutions. Every Day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Neuberger

Gear Communications

[email protected]

617-852-2060

SOURCE Outdoor Brands, LLC