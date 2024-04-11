Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market size is set to grow by USD 704.78 million from 2023-2027, Growing demand for led lighting for different applications boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor landscape lighting market size is estimated to grow by USD 704.78 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The outdoor landscape lighting market is experiencing growth due to the increasing use of LED technology in various applications, including traffic signals, decorative lights, and architectural lighting. Key products include weatherproof lighting, RGB options, motion sensors, and solar garden lights, as well as installation services, designers, and suppliers. Energy efficiency and wireless controls are driving demand in residential and commercial sectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 704.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cast Lighting, Cree Lighting, GE CURRENT A DAINTREE COMPANY, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Landscape Forms, LSI Industries Inc, Modern Lighting by Lumens Light and Living, Orbit Lightings, OSRAM GmbH, Oversea Lighting and Electric (M) Sdn. Bhd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, WAC Lighting, Wipro Lighting, and Eaton Corp. Plc

Segment Overview

This outdoor landscape lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (ATG, Underwater) End-user (Commercial, Residential) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market encompasses various solutions for residential and commercial applications. Residential solutions include a range of lighting designs, from ambient to task and accent, featuring energy-efficient options, wireless controls, and remote functionality. Commercial solutions cater to office spaces, business parks, and corporate lawns, utilizing energy-efficient lighting, motion sensors, and weatherproof fixtures. Outdoor Lighting Designers and Architectural Lighting specialists provide installation and maintenance services, offering a diverse selection of products such as RGB lighting options, color-changing lights, and landscape lighting accessories. Suppliers provide a wide array of offerings, including lighting transformers, timers, cables, connectors, mounting hardware, and fixtures, as well as bulbs, lamps, and sensors. Security lighting and solar garden lights are also integral components of the market.

Geography Overview

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market in APAC is experiencing robust growth due to rising disposable incomes, an increase in dual-income households, and growing product awareness. This market caters to both Residential and Commercial sectors, offering various solutions such as Energy Efficient Lighting, Wireless Lighting Controls, Remote Control Lights, Motion Sensor Lights, and Weatherproof Lighting. Outdoor Lighting Design incorporates RGB Lighting Options, Color Changing Lights, and a wide range of Lighting Fixtures including Patio Lights, Backyard Lighting, Path Lights, Pool Lighting, Tree Lighting, Driveway Lighting, Courtyard Lighting, Terrace Lighting, and more. Installation and Maintenance services are provided by Outdoor Lighting Suppliers, Lighting Designers, and Architectural Lighting experts. Security Lighting, Ambient Lighting, Task Lighting, Accent Lighting, and various other lighting types are available. Accessories like Lighting Transformers, Lighting Timers, Lighting Cables, Lighting Connectors, Lighting Mounting Hardware, and Lighting Bulbs/Lamps complete the offerings. Solar Garden Lights are also popular options.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The global outdoor landscape lighting market is experiencing significant technological advances, with LEDs set to dominate residential and commercial segments due to improved efficiency and power savings. Offerings include Residential & Commercial Solutions, Design Services, Energy-Efficient & Wireless Controls, Motion Sensors, Weatherproof & RGB Options, Installation & Maintenance, and a wide range of Suppliers, Designers, and Accessories.

The outdoor landscape lighting market encompasses various solutions to optimize LED performance against temperature. Offerings include dimmers, switches, and apps, as well as design and installation services. Heat management is crucial through heat exchangers and advanced lighting technologies like solar-powered lights and smart systems. Products range from LED fixtures to decorative options like pathway, garden, deck, and flood lights. Industry analysis and trends cover sustainable and custom lighting designs, retrofits, and upgrades.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market encompasses a range of innovative solutions designed to enhance the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces. Key components of this market include LED Lighting Fixtures, Solar-Powered Lights, Smart Lighting Systems, Pathway Lighting, Garden Lighting, and Deck Lights. LED fixtures offer energy efficiency and long-lasting performance, while Solar-Powered Lights provide eco-friendly illumination. Smart Lighting Systems enable users to control lighting through apps or voice commands, adding convenience and customization. Pathway and Garden Lighting create safe and aesthetically pleasing environments, while Deck Lights add ambiance and extend the use of outdoor living areas after dark. Overall, the Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market continues to evolve, offering homeowners and businesses a wide array of options to transform their outdoor spaces.

Market Research Overview

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting market encompasses various lighting solutions for enhancing the aesthetic value and safety of outdoor spaces. These lighting systems include Solar-powered lights, LED lights, and Fxtures with different colors and designs. Solid state lighting technologies, such as Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), are increasingly popular due to their energy efficiency and longevity. Lights are used for illuminating paths, gardens, patios, and water features, creating an inviting atmosphere. Decorative lights, like strings and bulb-shaped lights, add charm to outdoor spaces. Outdoor lighting systems can be controlled via remote or automated systems, providing convenience and flexibility. Gardens, lawns, and landscapes benefit from these lighting solutions, making outdoor living spaces more enjoyable and functional. Additionally, smart lighting systems offer features like dimming, color changing, and scheduling, providing more customization options for homeowners. Overall, the Outdoor Landscape Lighting market continues to grow, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for creating beautiful and functional outdoor living spaces.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio