Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025 |Technavio

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the outdoor landscape lighting market size to grow by USD 875.10 million during the period 2021-2025.

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The outdoor landscape lighting market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.80%.

Based on the end-user, the commercial segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The expanding corporate spaces across the globe will continue to be the significant revenue contributor to this market segment during the forecast period.

This market segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate compared with the residential market segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

46% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The rising disposable incomes are one of the prime factors that will facilitate the outdoor landscape lighting market growth in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for outdoor landscape lighting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The outdoor landscape lighting market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The outdoor landscape lighting market is segmented by end-user (Commercial and Residential), Type (Traditional and LED), Application (ATG and Underwater), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Acuity Brands Inc., ALLIANCE Outdoor Lighting, Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, GE Current a Daintree Company, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Hubbell Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, Signify NV, and Wipro Ltd.

