Outdoor LED Market in India to grow by USD 267.08 million from 2021 to 2026 | Growth driven by the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications - Technavio

The outdoor LED market in India is set to grow by USD 267.08 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The outdoor LED market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Bajaj Electricals Ltd., ERCO GmbH, Eveready Industries India Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Surya Roshni Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor LED Market in India

The outdoor LED market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing demand for LED lighting for different applications will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threats associated with counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Outdoor LED Market in India 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

One of the key drivers supporting the outdoor LED market growth in India is the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications. Because of increasing awareness of green technology and decreasing prices of LEDs, manufacturers of lighting products have started emphasizing energy-efficient and environment-friendly lighting solutions. The steady decline in the average selling price (ASP) of LED products is anticipated to have a positive influence on its penetration and market size, both in the residential and commercial sectors. The outdoor LED market in India also has a considerable number of LED product manufacturers like Havells India Ltd, SH Group, Inc, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the outdoor LED market in India during the forecast period.

Threats associated with counterfeit products are the significant challenge hindering the outdoor LED market growth in India.

Outdoor LED Market in India 2022-2026: Segment Analysis

Application

Billboards



Video Walls



Perimeter LED Boards



LED Matrix Board



Others

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Outdoor LED Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers the outdoor LED market in India segmentation by application (billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, LED matrix board, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The outdoor LED market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Through offline distribution channels, outdoor LED product is largely sold which contain various retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and departmental stores. Customers prefer purchasing outdoor LED products from retail stores as they deliver a broad range of products and provide essential support and information through expert customer service personnel. Such growing preferences will have a positive impact, this in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Outdoor LED Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor LED market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor LED market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the outdoor LED market in India across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor LED market in India vendors

