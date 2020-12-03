Outdoor Lighting Market Report 2020: Emergence of Smart Outdoor Lighting & Shift from Conventional Lights to Solar-Powered Lights

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Lighting Market Research Report: By Lighting Type, Component, Application, Distribution Channel - Industry Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor lighting market attained a valuation of $10.7 billion in 2019. Furthermore, the market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2030 and generate a revenue of $23.8 billion by 2030.



LED lights, plasma lights, fluorescent lights, and high-intensity discharge (HID) lights are the major types of devices used for outdoor lighting purposes. Amongst these, the utilization of the LED outdoor lighting systems was the highest in the past.



The surging population levels and the increasing spending power of people in many countries have led to a sharp rise in the sales of vehicles, which has, in turn, increased the vehicular traffic all over the world. For example, "26.9 million commercial automobiles were sold across the world in 2019." Furthermore, "the total sales of these vehicles grew by 2.2% during the same year". This considerable rise in road traffic has made the governments of several countries such as Germany, India, the U.S., and China make huge investments for the development of road infrastructure.



One of the biggest examples of such massive road infrastructural development projects is "the nearly $328 billion transport infrastructural development project undertaken by the Chinese government during January 2019 - September 2019, as per the country's Ministry of Transport".



Apart from this, the increasing government efforts in several countries for energy conservation is also boosting the demand for energy-efficient outdoor lighting systems such as light emitting diode (LED) lights. For instance, "the Indian government, through its National LED programme called the UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) has replaced almost 77 billion conventional bulbs with the LED devices".



Besides the road development projects, that includes the development of highways and streets, the governments of many nations are also focussing on various other types of infrastructural development such as the construction and modernization of tunnels, parking lots, and stadiums. However, the demand for outdoor lighting devices is predicted to be the highest in highways in the coming years. This is ascribed to the soaring investments being made by both private and public road development organizations in highway construction projects. Additionally, the development of smart cities will further push the demand for smart outdoor lighting systems in future.



Globally, the utilization of outdoor lighting devices was observed to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the last few years. Furthermore, "the outdoor lighting market will demonstrate the fastest growth in this region in the future years". This is because of the existence of major energy-efficient outdoor lighting system manufacturing companies, exporters, and distributers in the region and increasing urbanization, infrastructural development activities, and development of smart cities in the various APAC nations.



Therefore, it can be confidently said that the sales of outdoor lighting devices will increase significantly throughout the world over the next several years, mainly because of the increasing roadways and highway construction activities and rising requirement of energy-efficient lighting solutions in many countries around the world.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Notes and Caveats

2.8 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segmentation

4.1.1 By Lighting Type

4.1.1.1 HID lights

4.1.1.2 LED lights

4.1.1.3 Fluorescent lights

4.1.1.4 Plasma lights

4.1.2 By Component

4.1.2.1 Fixture

4.1.2.2 Control

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Streets

4.1.3.2 Highways

4.1.3.3 Stadiums

4.1.3.4 Parking lots

4.1.3.5 Tunnels

4.1.3.6 Others

4.1.4 By Distribution Channel

4.1.4.1 Direct sale

4.1.4.2 Retail

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Raw Materials

4.2.2 Component Manufacturing

4.2.3 Modules / Light Engines

4.2.4 Distribution Channels

4.2.5 End Users

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Emergence of smart outdoor lighting

4.3.1.2 Shift from conventional lights to solar-powered lights

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions

4.3.2.2 Increasing government initiatives toward energy efficiency

4.3.2.3 Rising infrastructure development

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High handling fee and political impact

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Large sports events

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Lighting Type

5.2 By Component

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Global Strategic Developments

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.1 Product launches



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Signify N.V.

General Electric Company

OSRAM Licht AG

Zumtobel Group AG

Hubbell Incorporated

Cree Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Syska LED

Virtual Extension

Dialight Plc

