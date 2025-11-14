Outdoor Power Equipment Market Valued at $64.20 Billion Driven by Electrification and Rental Growth during 2025-2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

News provided byMordor Intelligence Private Limited
HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report of Mordor Intelligence, the outdoor power equipment market size is valued at USD 46.64 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 64.20 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%. Growth is being fueled by the transition from gas-powered tools to battery-electric systems, as emission and noise standards tighten globally.
Rising demand from professional landscapers, expanding rental services, and consumer interest in cordless yard equipment are further supporting adoption. Competition is intensifying as start-ups and established brands push deeper into electrified and autonomous machinery segments to capture emerging opportunities.
Emerging Trends & Developments:
Growth in Landscaping Services and Equipment Rentals
Large landscaping firms backed by private investors are increasingly standardizing their equipment systems to enhance efficiency and data management. Contractors are turning to flexible rental models that allow them to manage costs and access modern cordless tools without heavy capital spending. At the same time, the growing number of infrastructure and site-preparation projects continues to fuel the demand for outdoor power equipment and professional maintenance services.
Rising Interest in Home and Garden Care
As more people spend time at home, budgets are increasingly directed toward enhancing outdoor spaces. Homeowners are investing in lawn and garden care products, while rental services are becoming popular for those seeking high-quality tools without long-term costs. Younger consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, prefer easy-to-use, eco-friendly options such as cordless and robotic lawn equipment that simplify maintenance and support sustainable living.
Outdoor Power Equipment Market Segmentation Overview:
By Product Type
- Lawn Mowers
- Chainsaws and Pruners
- Leaf Blowers and Vacuums
- Garden Trimmers and Edgers
- Generators and Portable Power Stations
- Others (Pressure Washers, Snow Blowers, Tillers)
By Power Source
- Gasoline/Diesel
- Battery-Electric (Li-ion, LFP, Solid-State)
- Corded-Electric
- Hybrid and Others
By End-User Segment
- Residential/Homeowners
- Commercial Landscaping and Groundskeeping
- Construction and Rental Industry
- Agricultural and Forestry Users
- Municipal/Government
By Geography
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- NORDIC Countries
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Regional Outlook
The North America region maintains a strong position, supported by active home improvement trends and a mature network of landscaping professionals. Stricter emission norms are prompting a steady move toward battery-operated tools, while major retailers expand cordless product ranges. At the same time, the rental market is growing as both contractors and homeowners opt for convenience over ownership.
Europe's strong regulatory framework and affluent consumer base are driving a clear shift toward cleaner, quieter outdoor equipment. Consolidation among landscaping firms is boosting demand for integrated battery management solutions. Meanwhile, emerging regions like South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing growing opportunities as infrastructure and tourism projects expand.
Outdoor Power Equipment Players
- Husqvarna Group
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- The Toro Company
- Techtronic Industries (Ryobi, Milwaukee)
- Deere & Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Honda Motor Co.
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Makita Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- MTD Holdings (Craftsman, Cub Cadet)
- Globe Tools Group (Greenworks)
- Chervon (EGO)
- Positec (Worx, Rockwell)
- Yamabiko (Echo, Shindaiwa)
- Ariens Company
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Kubota Corporation
- Snow Joe LLC
- STIGA S.p.A.
- Alamo Group (Turfco)
- Maruyama Mfg.
