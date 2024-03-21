OUTDOORSY BRINGS LUXURY GLAMPING RETREAT AND STATE'S COOLEST NEW EVENT VENUE TO TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

Debuting Spring 2024, Outdoorsy Hill Country is a haven that brings guests closer to nature, the Texas Wine Trail, and one of the fastest growing travel markets in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoorsy, the leading outdoor travel and accommodation marketplace, announced the opening of Outdoorsy Hill Country; a stunning new luxury glamping retreat that will welcome guests just in time for the Total Solar Eclipse in April. The retreat occupies a unique location in one of the fastest growing U.S. travel markets with the Texas Hill Country and nearby Fredericksburg, Texas, both hitting CNN and The Washington Post's 2024 global 'must visit' lists.

"Our vision was to create an iconic destination that fuses rustic charm, immersive outdoor experiences, and refined Hill Country hospitality for thoughtful travelers from Texas and beyond," said Outdoorsy CEO Jeff Cavins. "With 22 all-season canvas glamping tents, a cafe and bar, a country store, an events lodge, and meandering trails across the 32-acre property, Outdoorsy Hill Country is a memorable slowcation destination that blends contemporary comforts with the allure of Texas' natural beauty."

A NATURE APPRECIATION RETREAT

Surrounded by rolling hills, the retreat offers access to legendary displays of spring bluebonnets and expansive views of spectacular Texas sunrises and sunsets. A large spring-fed watering hole is a centerpiece of the property, and offers a perfect spot for summer paddleboarding and wildlife spotting. Across the property, live oaks provide shade for live music performances and an outdoor bar.

Outdoorsy Hill Country combines state-of-the-art safari tents with locally sourced materials such as Texas limestone, creating a natural connection between the structures and the land. Outdoor amenities for each tent include wrap-around panoramic decks, and fire pits providing opportunities for guests to gather and relax for evening drinks and outdoor dining.

"We fell in love with the Hill Country when we built a glamping tent for ourselves," said Outdoorsy Co-founder and CMO Jen Young. "We couldn't be more delighted to share this space with guests who are seeking out the restoration that time in nature provides."

Spacious glamping tents, sleeping two or four, are sighted on the property to maximize seclusion, and blend seamlessly into the natural landscape. The tents feature a king-size bed, twin and trundle beds with linens, plush robes, and modern furnishings. The retreat's tents are also climate-controlled to ensure a comfortable stay year-round. Private ensuite bathrooms feature rain showers and premium bath products from San Saba Soap Company. A fully equipped kitchenette and stocked mini-bar give guests the chance to grill outdoors or mix a cocktail featuring local Garrison Brothers bourbon.

The Cafe will offer guests a seasonal menu of light eats featuring local produce served on its deck with panoramic views of the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park. Guests can start the day at the cafe by enjoying fresh Merit coffee, juices, smoothies, and grab-and-go breakfast options. The day winds down with craft cocktails and a curated selection of local wines from Crown Hill Winery and Pedernales Cellars and cold beers from Real Ale Brewing.

A country store will ensure guests have all the provisions guests need for their stay as well as hosting pop-up retail experiences from local brands.

GATHER, TOGETHER IN HILL COUNTRY

Outdoorsy Hill Country's spacious event venue is designed to host fully-catered weddings, corporate offsites, and cultural events. The event space, which overlooks the retreat's watering hole and can accommodate up to 250 guests, features a vintage wood interior, state-of-the-art AV technology, and WiFi along with large roll-up doors that lead to an expansive deck.

LIVE OUTDOORSY

Outdoorsy Hill Country stands as a gateway to a world of outdoor activities including horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking, climbing, and boutique shopping. Guests will enjoy easy access to award-winning local wineries and distilleries, local fine dining, and the historic dance halls at Luckenbach and Albert that celebrate the region's musical heritage.

The resort will guide guests to experience the best of Hill Country through curated excursions, such as wine-tasting tours along the Texas Wine Trail, guided hikes through nearby state parks with trusted local outfitters, and historical tours of Fredericksburg.

Outdoorsy Hill Country is now taking reservations for stays starting March 21, 2024, and located at 300 Wilke Trail, Stonewall, TX 78671. For additional information, please visit outdoorsy.com/hillcountry or follow along on Instagram at @outdoorsyhillcountry.

Reservations for the event venue are open for Spring 2024. For inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT OUTDOORSY HILL COUNTRY

With its 2024 grand opening, Outdoorsy Hill Country joins Outdoorsy Yosemite and Outdoorsy Bayfield . The property offers 22 canvas glamping lodges and suites set across 32 pristine acres of serene natural beauty in the heart of Texas. Guests at Outdoorsy Hill Country will enjoy ample room for solitude and starry skies alongside access to some of Texas' hottest travel destinations.

ABOUT OUTDOORSY

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015, and expanded to offer marketplace insurance in 2018 and luxury outdoor accommodations in 2019. Today, Outdoorsy's partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 7 million travel days through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities across North America. Outdoorsy's marketplace, insurance, and retreats provide life-changing financial benefits for RV hosts and retreat communities, and offer guests the trust and guidance they need to enjoy memorable rustic travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by inviting guests to Live Outdoorsy.

