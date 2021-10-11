Outdoorsy partners with Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon to help travelers savor a variety of healthy, chef-inspired meals

Meal kit recipes range from vegetable enchiladas to red lentil curry soup, and from beef tamale pie to a S'mores cake. The recipes come in stovetop and microwavable 'Ready to Heat' versions, allowing travelers the convenience needed to stop sacrificing great tasting meals on the road. Meal kit options rotate each week, offering more variety than any other meal kit delivery service on the market, and are designed to be made in under 30-40 minutes with quality ingredients.

"We understand first hand the amount of time and packing that goes into planning a road trip. We're always on the hunt for ways to make outdoor travel more accessible so that our customers can focus on the joys of camping, so this partnership felt like a natural fit," said Outdoorsy's Co-founder and CMO Jen Young. "Campground cooking can and should be more than just hot dogs or hamburgers, and with these affordable and easily approachable meals from Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, travelers can truly take their trip to the next level."

To kick off the partnership, Outdoorsy and Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon customers will gain access to special discounts and perks on both platforms, including:

Up to 15% off an Outdoorsy RV rental

$40 off and free shipping on the first Marley Spoon meal kit box and $20 off each of the next four boxes

The partnership comes after 2021 marked one of the busiest road trip seasons on record as more people realized the wellness benefits of getting outdoors, with more than 90 percent of Outdoorsy's website traffic coming from first-time RVers. In line with consumers adapting new online grocery habits and seeking convenient and healthy solutions for dinner time and beyond, Marley Spoon has also bolstered their customer database, with active subscribers continuing to grow nearly 40 percent in the first half of 2021, on top of more than 80 percent growth in 2020.

"Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon customers love to travel and are often looking for their next experience, so we are thrilled to partner with Outdoorsy, an easy and comprehensive platform for travelers looking to hit the road," says Monique Henry, Marley Spoon's VP of Marketing. "Our meal kits come with all the pre-portioned ingredients needed to cook which makes them travel-friendly and the perfect option for adventurers looking for easy, great tasting meals."

Customers who have created an account with either Outdoorsy or Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon and have opted into emails will receive details about how to take advantage of these offerings.

