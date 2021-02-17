Outdoorsy ranks as the top RV rental marketplace in SimilarWeb's annual list of the top 100 digital brands

Outdoorsy beat out other RV rental marketplaces in SimilarWeb's annual ranking of the fastest-growing digital brands. Tweet this

Outdoorsy, making the list of the most visited websites with the highest engagement rate in 2020, joined other well-known brands with exceptional digital performance, including Virgin Galactic, MSNBC, The Honest Company, Walmart and more. Since its launch in 2015, Outdoorsy has experienced exponential growth, booking more than 9,000 years of vacation travel, and is on target to hit $1B in total transactions by the end of Q1. With 200,000+ unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, Outdoorsy has emerged as a preferred form of travel for consumers, offering a safe, self-contained mode of transport and empowering RV owners to establish a new source of financial income.

"We're proud that our team's hard work led to Outdoorsy being recognized as one of the fastest growing websites in this year's Digital 100," says Jeff Cavins, Co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy. "This past year provided its share of challenges for the travel industry, so playing a key role in getting travelers back on the road safely has been a fulfilling journey for everyone who works at the company. Outdoorsy's mission is to make the outdoors accessible to people all over the globe, and we are seeing people of all ages embrace outdoor road travel. As we continue to build momentum around fast-growing demand, we're eager to see Outdoorsy become a household name in 2021.

This recognition builds on other key distinctions racked up by the growing company in recent years.

Last year, Outdoorsy was named by renowned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as the 3rd fastest-growing travel marketplace, earning the No. 28 spot on the Marketplace 100 , a ranking of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies. Outdoorsy was also named one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020 by Forbes Media.

, a ranking of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies. Outdoorsy was also named one of by Forbes Media. In 2019, Outdoorsy's co-founder and chief marketing officer, Jen Young , was ranked on Forbes' CMO Next 2019 list, a compilation of 50 CMOs who are redefining the CMO role and who embody all that the role is becoming, can be and will be in the future.

, was ranked on Forbes' list, a compilation of 50 CMOs who are redefining the CMO role and who embody all that the role is becoming, can be and will be in the future. Fast Company highlighted Outdoorsy's Employee Trip Program — where each employee receives four paid road trips a year — as one of the top CEO initiatives for moving the needle in 2020.

The Digital 100 is powered by SimilarWeb and is the globally-recognized benchmark of digital performance. Issued annually, the Digital 100 ranks the fastest-growing sites in the United States across 10 key industry categories, from Personal Care to Pet Supplies and everything in between. To see the full Digital 100 ranking and methodology, visit: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/digital-100 .

About SimilarWeb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on SimilarWeb's insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/ .

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the world's largest and most trusted on-demand, RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. With more than 3.2 million rental days booked and more than 200,000 unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, we're here so that you can make the most of your time outside.

