Outdoorsy ranks No. 16 on the a16z Marketplace 100 list

The Marketplace 100 is based on a marketplace activity score for each company that includes GMV, per Bloomberg Second Measure (for companies that Bloomberg Second Measure tracks), as well as Apptopia data for app performance and SimilarWeb data for website traffic.

"We are honored to be recognized for the third year in a row on the a16z Marketplace 100 list," said Jeff Cavins, Co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy. "This is a testament to our team's continued dedication over the past year and what was a record year for the company. We have made a commitment to our customers to raise the marketplace standard and that is at the forefront of every decision made. This recognition acknowledges those efforts, and we could not be more proud."

In addition to the a16z placement, Outdoorsy was recently named one of the biggest tech employers in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal. With rankings based on the number of local jobs provided in the city, the Tech Employers list includes companies that provide proprietary technology that betters the industry they operate in.

"Austin is Outdoorsy's backyard and to have the opportunity to positively impact this city through technology and travel is a privilege we do not take for granted," Cavins said.

The above recognitions follow an incredible growth year for Outdoorsy. In March, the company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for the third year in a row and compared to this time last year, Outdoorsy has seen a 13% YoY growth in bookings for summer departures.

To learn more about Outdoorsy and the company's record growth this past year, visit outdoorsy.com/press .

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have booked more than 4.7 billion days of travel and have offices worldwide in 4,800 cities and 11 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and travel while we empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com .

SOURCE Outdoorsy