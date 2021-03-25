Outdoorsy rises in ranking on the a16z Marketplace 100 list

The Marketplace 100 is based on data from Bloomberg Second Measure , a consumer data analytics company that analyzes billions of purchases to track real-time consumer behavior and relative sales across over 5,200 merchants to determine which categories and companies are growing fastest.

"This ranking is further testament to our team's fortitude and commitment to Outdoorsy's core values in a time where unpredictable twists and unprecedented turns were around every corner," said Jeff Cavins, CEO and co-founder of Outdoorsy. "After a year like 2020, it's rewarding to hold the No. 11 spot in such incredible company. For us, it's a reflection on the light we were able to find at the end of the tunnel and a reminder of the tenacity put forth by our team in the past year."

In addition to the a16z placement, Outdoorsy was recently named one of the biggest tech employers in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal . With rankings based on the number of local jobs provided in the city, the Tech Employers list includes companies that provide proprietary technology that shakes up the industry they operate in.

"The incredible growth we've seen and the work we've done to make the outdoors accessible to all would not have been possible without the collaborative and welcoming environment our team has collectively fostered and found in our outdoorsy backyard of Austin," Cavins said.

The above recognitions follow what has been a game-changing year for Outdoorsy. So far in 2021, the company has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for the second year in a row, and was also ranked as the top RV rental marketplace in SimilarWeb's annual list of the top 100 digital brands.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the largest and most trusted on-demand, RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. With more than 3.2 million rental days booked and more than 200,000 unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, we're here so that you can make the most of your time outside.

