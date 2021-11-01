Outer Banks Holidays Connect Families And Friends

Visitors to the OBX this Season will have their choice of annual Holiday events to take in during their stay, such as the Manteo Christmas Parade, the Hatteras Christmas Parade and Kites with Lights at Jockey's Ridge State Park. "Oh yes, Santa Claus makes his rounds on the Outer Banks too, with several opportunities for the kids to tell Old Saint Nick what's on the top of their wishlist," says Nettles. The Annual WinterLights display at the Elizabethan Gardens transforms flower-filled forest paths and gardens with ancient statues into a twinkling Holiday dream land. Or, take in Jockey's Ridge State Park, the biggest natural sandbox on the East Coast. Take turns rolling and sliding down the monster dunes and laugh to your heart's content.

"Imagine the fun you could have driving on the beach for the first time with your kids or going out on a mission with them to catch Thanksgiving dinner with a rod and reel. How about trying fresh oysters on the half shell for the first time," asks Nettles. "These little pages in people's lives are being written on the OBX every day and particularly during the Holidays, the magic can be powerful." Larger families might enjoy the large common areas and private grand bedrooms that vacation rental homes offer, while couples can take spur of the moment getaways to our oceanfront hotels and island inns. The food scene changes over with the fall color and holiday excitement. Chefs create seasonal menus reflecting the wild caught seafood available in the surrounding waters. You'll find Holiday themed dinners at restaurants ranging from light and festive to downright romantic. But if you do get an urge to try one of the local recipes for steaming crabs, clams and shrimp, every village and town has a nearby fresh fish market with all the know-how necessary.

Check out outerbanks.org for more.

