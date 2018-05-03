"Prospective and returning visitors look to us as the official destination site and can expect easy-to-find, accurate information that'll help them visualize what our communities have to offer," explains Nettles. "The partnerships with Utrip and YouVisit are part of our effort to provide the best travel planning service available, whether that's on or off-line." From a desktop keyboard or smart phone YouVisit app, a guest user can fly down Jockey's Ridge on a hang glider, listen to a ranger speak atop Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, drop in at Wright Brothers National Memorial, or check out the view from the deck of a vacation rental home in panorama video, among other things. "It's our goal to help travelers understand the value of an Outer Banks vacation, and get the most out of their time with us every season of the year."

Check out OuterBanks.org for more.

About The Outer Banks

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is the lead marketing and promotional agency for The Outer Banks of North Carolina and is funded by one percent of the occupancy tax and one percent of the prepared meals tax collected in Dare County.

CONTACT: Aaron Tuell, Public Relations Manager, 1-252-473-2138, tuell@outerbanks.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outer-banks-trip-planning-tech-blows-away-virtual-visitors-300642077.html

SOURCE Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.outerbanks.org

