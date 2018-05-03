Outer Banks Trip Planning Tech Blows Away Virtual Visitors

KITTY HAWK, N.C., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau announced today it has integrated the latest in visual and intuitive technologies within OuterBanks.org, the lead planning site for OBX and Outer Banks vacation discoveries. "With the new user experience at OuterBanks.org," explains Lee Nettles, Executive Director, "a prospective visitor can build a wish list for their vacation itinerary using Utrip technology, and then test run some of the experiences that may have been selected in one of our new 360-degree YouVisit virtual videos." Users of the new website tools get to experiment with lots of filters based on their interests, and at the end of the session they are presented with a customized, shareable daily schedule filled with their favorite Outer Banks food, adventure and entertainment.
"Prospective and returning visitors look to us as the official destination site and can expect easy-to-find, accurate information that'll help them visualize what our communities have to offer," explains Nettles. "The partnerships with Utrip and YouVisit are part of our effort to provide the best travel planning service available, whether that's on or off-line." From a desktop keyboard or smart phone YouVisit app, a guest user can fly down Jockey's Ridge on a hang glider, listen to a ranger speak atop Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, drop in at Wright Brothers National Memorial, or check out the view from the deck of a vacation rental home in panorama video, among other things. "It's our goal to help travelers understand the value of an Outer Banks vacation, and get the most out of their time with us every season of the year."
Check out OuterBanks.org for more.
About The Outer Banks
The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is the lead marketing and promotional agency for The Outer Banks of North Carolina and is funded by one percent of the occupancy tax and one percent of the prepared meals tax collected in Dare County.
CONTACT: Aaron Tuell, Public Relations Manager, 1-252-473-2138, tuell@outerbanks.org
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outer-banks-trip-planning-tech-blows-away-virtual-visitors-300642077.html
SOURCE Outer Banks Visitors Bureau
Share this article