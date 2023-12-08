Outfit7: Celebrate the Season with Talking Tom & Friends

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is making some holiday magic this December with fresh updates designed to bring festive, family-friendly fun to players of two of its flagship virtual pet games. The excitement begins with the introduction of a brand new cooking feature in My Talking Tom Friends, and a special holiday event in My Talking Tom 2.

Talking Tom & Friends celebrate the holidays (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7)
In My Talking Tom Friends, fans can explore the new culinary feature available from today as a permanent addition to the game. Simply tap on the stove in the kitchen area to discover a range of recipes, from cupcakes and cookies, to tacos, pizzas, and cakes. Choose a recipe, prepare it, cook it, and then (the fun part!) customize it using a selection of funky toppings, decorations, and garnishes. Once the dishes are ready, they can be served to the Talking Tom & Friends characters at the dining table. Players can watch their reactions to the recipes they just whipped up and see how well they did.

Meanwhile, fans of My Talking Tom 2 are in for a magical treat in a special festive event where they help make Tom's house cozy and festive for the holidays. Through a five-stage adventure, players will brighten up a Christmas tree, decorate cookies, create holiday ornaments, and wrap gifts. Upon successful completion of each stage, they earn event tokens that can be exchanged for special rewards like a special holiday outfit for Talking Tom, and a Christmas pudding. The in-game event goes live today and runs until December 31, 2023. 

Don't miss out on the holiday fun! Download My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 for free, and celebrate the season with your favorite characters.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of nearly 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

