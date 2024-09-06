Outfit7 Joins Green Game Jam 2024: Talking Tom & Friends Go Green

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 has announced its participation in Green Game Jam 2024, following My Talking Angela 2's double win at last year's event. This year, Outfit7 is committed to inspiring players to take meaningful environmental action with eco-friendly features in Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Tom Friends, available through September 19.

REstore the Environment by REcycling Trash!

Talking Tom Gold Run

In Talking Tom Gold Run, players collect Trash Bag Tokens and toss plastic into recycling bins. As they recycle plastic and collect Trash Bag Tokens, they'll see the on-screen planet gradually transforming from polluted to clean, and a recycling machine converting their trash into in-game rewards, including the Eco Angela outfit.

REgrow Your Food!

In My Talking Tom Friends, players earn tokens and skill stars for cleaning up garbage. During Green Game Jam, players earn fertilizer and seeds for cleaning up, then use them to grow veggies. Every time Tom and his friends eat veggies, they produce more garbage to clean up. And so the cycle continues...

From Gameplay to Real-World Action

Green Game Jam is not just about in-game integration. Since this year's goal is to inspire one million people to take real-world environmental action, Outfit7 will be hosting special activations on Talking Tom & Friends social media. Players are encouraged to inspire others by picking up trash or growing their own food in real life and sharing their efforts using the campaign hashtag #RERERE. Watch our social media channels closely, where you'll find a special code waiting for you. This code can be redeemed after the Green Game Jam event for free in-game rewards.

Engage in fun, eco-friendly gameplay and contribute to a greener planet. Download Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Tom Friends today to REplay, REgrow, and REuse!

