Outfit7 Launches New Easter Event in Talking Tom Hero Dash

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all egg hunters! Outfit7 invites players to dive into the Easter Token Hunt Event, happening now in the popular endless runner mobile game, Talking Tom Hero Dash. Players can join the fun until April 7, 2024, with the chance to unlock a brand-new Easter outfit for the beloved character, Talking Ben.

Join the Egg-citing Easter Event in Talking Tom Hero Dash

During the event, players team up with Talking Tom and his superhero friends on an Easter egg hunt. As they dash through vibrant and dynamic worlds, their mission is to collect unique blue eggs marked with a bunny icon. These eggs are the key to unlocking a festive outfit, transforming Talking Ben into Bunny Ben!

In addition to the new outfit, players can also collect additional in-game items like Ultra Chests, hyperboards, and laser ships, adding new levels of fun and excitement to the game.

Join Talking Tom and his superhero friends in an egg hunt, adding a touch of Easter magic to an already supercharged game experience. Download now.

ABOUT TALKING TOM HERO DASH: Talking Tom Hero Dash is an action-packed endless runner game developed by Outfit7 Limited. The game takes the beloved characters from the popular Talking Tom & Friends franchise and transforms them into heroes on a mission to save the world from the Rakoonz. In the game, players take control of characters like Talking Tom, Talking Angela, and Talking Hank as they run through various colorful environments, dodging obstacles, collecting coins, and completing missions. You can find more information HERE

