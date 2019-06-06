Outfit7's Talking Tom Hero Dash Game Has Arrived!

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is officially over for the millions of Talking Tom and Friends fans around the globe who pre-registered for Outfit7's "super" new mobile game, Talking Tom Hero Dash. Promising gamers the high energy and excitement of an endless runner with an action-packed superhero twist, Outfit7's latest mobile game release generated an impressive 4.5 million pre-registered players in the weeks leading up to its launch.

Outfit7

Now available for download on Android and iOS, Talking Tom Hero Dash invites players to run, jump and fly across five different worlds, all while battling bad guys, collecting loot and rescuing Talking Tom's friends using exciting superpowers. The epic new mobile game is just the beginning for the superhero friends. Outfit7 has also launched a brand new animated series, "Talking Tom Heroes," to complement the game launch.

"We're always brainstorming the next big way to enhance the fan experience, and superhero versions of Talking Tom and Friends seemed like a really fun place to start," said Boris Dolenc, chief product officer at Outfit7. "From boss battles to unlocking the ability to play as new superhero friends, we really wanted to give our players the most robust and exciting runner game possible."

Are you game to save the world? Download Talking Tom Hero Dash free today here.

About Outfit7

Outfit7 Limited is one of the world's fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies. The company is best known for its flagship franchise Talking Tom and Friends, which became an overnight global sensation when it launched in 2010. In the years since, Outfit7 has expanded its portfolio to include a suite of award-winning games, a 3D CGI animated series, digital video content, chart-topping music videos, and a licensing program in order to meet the amazing demand of its fans. In fact, Outfit7's games have now been downloaded over 9 billion times in total and up to 350 million fans play with them every month. It's game on, world. For more information, please visit: www.outfit7.com.

