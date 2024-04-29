OUTFRONT and NYC Landmarks60 Alliance Launch Trivia Moments

An Interactive Citywide Competition

The Game Gives New Yorkers the Chance to Display Their Big Apple Knowledge and Commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the NYC Landmarks Law

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out of home (OOH) media companies in the U.S., and the NYC Landmarks60 Alliance are pleased to announce today's launch of Trivia Moments, a seven-month-long interactive citywide competition leading up to the 60th anniversary of New York City's Landmarks Law in 2025.

Beginning today, daily trivia questions about NYC history and sites will be displayed on digital screens located throughout the city's five boroughs, at MTA transit entrances, and inside subway stations.

Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, chair of The Historic Landmarks Preservation Center and the NYC Landmarks60 Alliance, stands proudly in Times Square with the pre-promotion content of the Trivia Moments campaign as her backdrop.

New Yorkers that interact with Trivia Moments will scan dynamic QR codes present in the digital signage to test their NYC knowledge. Those who register for an account can then rack up points throughout the week, with top players to be featured on dynamic leaderboards displayed on digital screens throughout the city and in Times Square. Weekly winners will receive seven days of free NYC Subway or Bus rides valued at $34.

"We're honored to work alongside Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, chair of The Historic Landmarks Preservation Center and the NYC Landmarks60 Alliance, the content partner for the Trivia Moments campaign," said Jason Kuperman, Chief Product Experience Officer, OUTFRONT. "While OUTFRONT works nationwide, we're proud to be headquartered in New York City and content like Trivia Moments is intended to brighten peoples' days and give us all the opportunity to appreciate the history and architecture of the great metropolis we call home."

On April 19, 1965, Mayor Robert Wagner signed NYC's Landmarks Law, which effectively began the era of historic preservation. As of April, 2024, the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission – the mayoral agency responsible for identifying, designating, preserving, and regulating NYC's architecturally, historically and culturally significant buildings and sites – has designated nearly 38,000 buildings and structures across NYC's five boroughs.

"The NYC Landmarks60 Alliance hopes that Trivia Moments will bring New Yorkers together to enjoy fresh facts about our city, and will increase the wider public's awareness of the 60th Anniversary of New York City's Landmarks Law next year," said Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel. "The contest displays questions about the complex and intriguing history of New York City -- including sports, arts, business, politics, and of course, architecture. Millions of people – from commuters to tourists to residents – can test their knowledge at these screens placed in and around transit stations. We hope this program will offer an enjoyable, and even informative diversion, for everyone, young or old, who rides the subway."

There will be additional events and prizes awarded to participants throughout the Trivia Moments competition. Follow OUTFRONT Media on X , Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Trivia Moments, created with the NYC Landmarks60 Alliance, is part of OUTFRONT's Subway@theCenter initiative, which highlights the power of the subway as a place where New Yorkers connect with each other, the city and brands.To learn more about Trivia Moments and all entry details, terms and conditions, please visit triviamoments.com .

