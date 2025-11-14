OUTFRONT XLabs Teams with Google DeepMind for First-of-its-Kind GenAI + Human-Led Campaign

Citywide Program Asks New Yorkers to 'Imagine If…' - Engaging Subway Riders to Share Their Imagination

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), and Google DeepMind today announced the launch of 'Imagine If…' – an artistic and cultural civic program that invites New Yorkers across all five boroughs to co-create a city-wide visual experience with local artists.

'Imagine If…' asks subway riders to share their wildest, most inspiring imaginations, after which they will receive an AI-generated visualization. Some entries will be selected throughout the campaign to be transformed by local artists into community-inspired videos to be showcased on OUTFRONT's network of digital canvases around the city. ( Click here for visual examples .)

Remarked OUTFRONT Vice President, Head of Digital Creative Chad Shackelford, who leads the Company's award-winning innovation team, XLabs, "'Imagine If…' invites New Yorkers to contribute to something larger than themselves. With this interactive IRL program, we're creating a citywide experience that celebrates imagination as a shared act, reminding us that public spaces can inspire connection, creativity, and a sense of belonging."

For the next four weeks, New York's transit system will become a moving gallery of collective imagination. Whether commuting to work or school, Holiday shopping, or visiting from out of town, people will see these artists' initial creations across thousands of OUTFRONT digital screens throughout the MTA's subway stations. With a quick scan of a QR code, they are able to enter their submission and instantly receive a visual representation of their imagination. ( Click here for terms and conditions .)

Five talented local artists, one from each New York City borough, will serve as the campaign's visual architects. These artists select written submissions from their borough as inspiration. They will then use Google DeepMind's Veo, a state-of-the-art video generation model, to transform the community's collective visions into stunning video artworks.

Creative Lead, Google DeepMind Matthieu Lorrain said, "AI is enabling truly participative art formats. This project shows that when powerful models like Nano Banana and Veo are placed in the hands of talented local artists and fueled by the community's authentic imagination, the result is a collective act of cultural co-creation. The future of creativity is this essential human-AI partnership, giving form to a population's shared dreams."

The first-of-its-kind campaign all leads to a grand finale that will take place on December 14 in Times Square, where the most compelling, beautiful, and imaginative pieces will be showcased on OUTFRONT's premium Two Times Square digital spectacular on the north end of Times Square.

Artists selected are managed by SuperHeroes , Ad Age 2025 Small Agency of the Year and ADWEEK's fastest-growing agency in the Northeast 2024. SuperHeroes strategically selected five artists — Lauren Camara , Ariana Cimino , Molly Goldfarb , Subway Doodle and Jeff Wave — who were not only enthusiastic about using the Google tools to enhance their creativity, but also strongly represented each borough and have their own bold sense of style.

"As an artist, I was initially hesitant to use AI. But over time I accepted that AI is here to stay and I started exploring it. So when I got approached by SuperHeroes for this project I was curious to explore how to use Google's generative AI as a tool for my art," said Subway Doodle.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

About GOOGLE DEEPMIND

Google DeepMind is a world-leading AI research lab with British heritage and an international team, committed to building AI responsibly, delivering scientific breakthroughs, and creating products that improve billions of lives. The unit's breakthroughs over the last decade include AlphaGo - the first computer program to defeat a Go world champion, Transformers - neural networks that underpin all modern language models, AlphaFold - an AI model that can accurately predict the structure of proteins, DNA, RNA, ligands and more, and how they interact, and Gemini, a family of versatile AI models built from the ground up for multimodality, seamlessly combining and understanding text, code, images, audio and video.

