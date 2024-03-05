OUTFRONT Celebrates Women's History Month with Ad Age Partnership and Special MOMENTS Series

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out of home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is proud to announce a series of initiatives to honor and celebrate the achievements of women in art, culture, and innovation throughout Women's History Month in March. With a partnership with Ad Age and a special MOMENTS series, OUTFRONT aims to shine a spotlight on the contributions of women throughout history and in contemporary society.

OUTFRONT Celebrates Women's History Month with Ad Age Partnership.

Building upon its Black History Month partnership, OUTFRONT is again teaming up with Ad Age to celebrate Women's History Month. Throughout March, advice from the publication's Leading Women will be featured on OUTFRONT's digital media across the U.S. – including billboards and transit locations, with QR codes directing people to AdAge.com for more information.

In addition, this month, Moments by OUTFRONT, OUTFRONT's content and publisher platform, celebrates Women's History Month with curated content now visible on OUTFRONT's transit media, reaching millions of commuters daily. 'Moments in Culture' showcases the works of rising women artists exploring contemporary Cubism through a partnership with Artsy. 'Moments in Life,' a collaboration with PureWOW, highlights the inventions made by women throughout history, encouraging audiences to reflect on the ingenuity and creativity of women inventors and their impact on society. Both series are currently running in New York's MTA, San Francisco's BART, and Miami-Dade County's MIA. Additionally, 'Moments in Art' invites commuters to experience Joan Jonas' transformative video art piece "Mirage," sourced from MoMA's collection and currently displayed in New York's MTA.

"After two successful years working with Ad Age on Black History Month initiatives, I am thrilled to extend our partnership into Women's History Month," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT. "Through highlighting strong, powerful women and their contributions on our large format media, we aim to celebrate the diverse talents, achievements, and contributions of women in media, art, culture, and innovation. By amplifying their voices and stories, we hope to inspire audiences to recognize and celebrate the vital role of women in shaping our world."

"We are thrilled to work with OUTFRONT during Women's History Month to amplify the voices of Ad Age's cohort of Leading Women," said Ad Age Editor-in-Chief Jeanine Poggi. "This series is about women's history through the lens of personal history—and the transformative paths these trailblazers have taken as they've helped drive marketing, and the culture, forward. We hope these stories of learning from failure, knowing your worth as a leader and embracing the power of disability marketing inspire future generations of leaders."

For more information about OUTFRONT's Women's History Month initiatives and to view the MOMENTS series, please visit https://www.outfront.com/womens-history-month-2024

