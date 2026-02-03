OUTFRONT Expands Sports Marketing Footprint as Official Out-of-Home Media Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As Exclusive Out-of-Home Advertising Partner, OUTFRONT Unlocks Formula E IP Rights & Launches New Campaign for the 2026 Miami E-Prix

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media, one of the leading out-of-home (OOH) companies in the U.S. and a leader in in-real-life (IRL) media, has been named the Official OOH Advertising Partner of the 2026 ABB FIA Formula E Miami E-Prix, as well as the Associate Partner of Change. Accelerated. Live: Miami.

OUTFRONT and Formula E activated a city-wide campaign across South Florida, including high-impact digital billboards and transit media in and around the Hard Rock Stadium and Miami International Autodrome.

This one-year partnership positions OUTFRONT as a core media extension of Formula E - bringing the energy of race weekend beyond the track and into the daily movement of the city. Through the agreement, OUTFRONT receives Formula E IP rights, enabling the use of official branding across marketing campaigns, creative executions and client activations, starting with this past weekend's 2026 Miami E-Prix.

"Our entire Formula E team is excited to welcome OUTFRONT Media as the Official Out-of-Home Advertising Partner for the 2026 Miami E-Prix," said Lee Zohlman, Partnerships Director at Formula E. "OUTFRONT has been instrumental in capturing the spirit of Formula E, providing an incredible platform to amplify our message across the city of Miami and ensuring that the energy of the Miami E-Prix reaches fans exactly where they live, work, and play."

This announcement builds on OUTFRONT's growing portfolio of strategic sports and events partnerships announced late last year, including collaborations with the Bay Area Host Committee and the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. Together, these partnerships reinforce OUTFRONT's role as a go-to IRL media partner for brands seeking meaningful, high-impact connections with consumers around major cultural and sporting moments – from the Super Bowl and World Cup to global motorsports and beyond.

"IRL media is a force multiplier for fan engagement, said Chris Mallen, OUTFRONT's Senior Director of Sports Marketing & Partnerships. "This partnership with Formula E represents a meaningful evolution in how live sports and IRL come together to connect brands to fans."

As part of the launch, OUTFRONT and Formula E have activated a city-wide campaign in and around the Hard Rock Stadium and Miami International Autodrome, including digital signage, banners in the fan village, media backdrops, and OUTFRONT's high-impact digital billboards and transit media throughout South Florida. Designed and produced by OUTFRONT STUDIOS, OUTFRONT's in-house creative agency, the campaign is built to meet fans and commuters in motion – before, during, and after race weekend – extending Formula E's presence well beyond the track through social amplification, co-branded gear, and other experiential touchpoints.

Aligning with a purpose-driven brand like Formula E is an example of OUTFRONT's commitment to sustainability. This can also be seen in the Company's conversion of more than 75,000 board lighting fixtures to LEDs, yielding a savings of 70% in kilowatts per fixture; recycling or repurposing nearly 100% of our vinyl canvases; installing solar panels on one of our largest office locations; and continued support of public transit systems, which keep low occupancy vehicles off the road and reduce the carbon footprint.

About Formula E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is known as the next evolution of motorsport. As the world's first all-electric series, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship operates as a high-speed 'living laboratory' where innovation and adrenaline collide.

The championship has achieved the milestone of 150 races, and serves as a vital test bed for the world's leading automotive manufacturers - including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Stellantis, Mahindra and Lola Cars - to innovate and refine the electric vehicle (EV) technologies that will define future urban mobility.

Underpinning this performance is a profound commitment to impact. Formula E is a Certified B Corp - the world's first and only sport to achieve this designation - reflecting its dedication to high standards of social and environmental transparency. It also stands as the only sport in the world to be Net Zero Carbon since inception and recently became the first to achieve the BSI Net Zero Pathway certification, setting a new global benchmark for science-based climate action.

As a progressive challenger in the sports landscape, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is defined by unpredictable, wheel-to-wheel competition. In 11 seasons, the series has crowned 10 different champions, proving it to be one of the most competitive and open titles in world championship level sport. With a commitment to accessibility and a grid of world-class drivers and manufacturers, the series continues to rewrite the rules of elite sport, engaging a new generation who value purposeful ambition and fearless action.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact [email protected]

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

