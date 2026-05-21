OUTFRONT Launches Inaugural Advertising & Experiential Program at Historic Los Angeles Union Station

Los Angeles Union Station has 14.8 million annual passenger activity/movements across Metrolink, Metro Rail, Amtrak, buses, and regional transit services, making it a premier addition to OUTFRONT's national transit portfolio. The new offering introduces high-impact interior, exterior, and full-station domination opportunities, enabling brands to engage audiences at scale. As part of this, large format digital networks will roll out throughout the traveler journey, offering flexibility and dynamic storytelling across key touchpoints within the station.

Union Station has also been designated an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone during FIFA World Cup 2026™ and will stream matches live across its digital displays, creating a high-energy environment where brands can show up alongside one of the world's most anticipated global events.

"Union Station is a cultural and architectural centerpiece of Los Angeles," said Michael Wells, SVP, Asset Development & Brand Integration, OUTFRONT. "We're honored to launch its first IRL advertising and experiential program- creating a space where brands can build trust, capture attention, and connect with millions in authentic, real-world moments that resonate far beyond the station."

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Los Angeles to welcome the world, and Union Station will serve as one of the region's most visible and important gateways for fans traveling throughout the region," said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO, Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "From Union Station to neighborhoods across the region, the welcome decor and branding will help create an exciting atmosphere that reflects the energy, diversity, and global spirit of Los Angeles."

"We are thrilled to introduce OUTFRONT's out-of-home media and sponsorship opportunities to this historic Los Angeles landmark for the first time in its 87-year history," said Jefferson Brown, Vice President & General Manager of Los Angeles Union Station. "We believe media and advertising help iconic destinations stay relevant, strengthen consumer connectivity, and engage new generations of passengers, making FIFA World Cup 2026 the perfect moment to launch this new chapter for Union Station."

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), who serves as the lead for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, is the first advertiser to debut at the station, bringing a bold and colorful campaign celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will take place in Los Angeles from June 11 through July 19, 2026. The campaign has now begun to roll out, transforming high–impact placements throughout Union Station into a vibrant welcome for residents and visitors alike as the region prepares to host the wildly popular sporting event.

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(Source: Union Station transit agency ridership data, FY25 passenger activity totals).

Website references and third-party hyperlinks included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites and hyperlinks is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

About Los Angeles Union Station Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla.com or follow @unionstationla on social media.

OUTFRONT Media Contacts:

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

212-986-7080

[email protected]

Courtney Richards

OUTFRONT Media

646-876-9404

[email protected]

Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

212-297-6573

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.