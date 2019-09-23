Outfront Media Acquires Billboard Assets In Chicago

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it has acquired 22 large-format static billboards and 16 digital displays in the city of Chicago, Illinois from Total Outdoor.

"This tuck-in acquisition strengthens our strong position in Chicago, the third largest DMA in the U.S. and one of our most important markets. All of the acquired inventory is in high profile areas and represents the only large format inside the Loop," said Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "In the first half of 2019, OUTFRONT Media has led a resurgent out-of-home market and we look forward to the opportunity to invest further in Chicago to contribute to its growth and success."

