OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang's 'Personalized Pony' Experience To Life

The campaign, which will run through July, will be displayed on OUTFRONT properties throughout Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Phoenix, San Antonio and Orlando.

"OUTFRONT Media is thrilled to partner on this exciting, engaging initiative," said Jodi Senese, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "Our premium digital assets, in concert with the colorful Mustang logos as visualized by fans, connects the online to the physical and highly visible delivery of out-of-home assets."

Since its introduction more than 50 years ago, Ford Mustang has given enthusiasts the opportunity to personalize their ride in ways that no vehicle has done before. The Pony Personalizer epitomizes the consumer's desire for customization, enabling fans to order prints, clothing, and even a limited-edition grille badge for late model Mustangs, all of which display their personalized logo design. Mustang enthusiasts nationwide, including performance icons such as Ken Block and Vaughn Gittin Jr., and YouTube star David "ThatDudeinBlue" Patterson, are joining in to create their own personalized art.

"There's no better way to celebrate Mustang tradition than to ask our fans to build a customization profile that's uniquely their own," states Corey Holter, Ford car group marketing manager. "This brand has long been about giving Mustang enthusiasts the keys to drive their own experience, and it's through this activation with OUTFRONT Media that we are able to showcase their contribution in a new and meaningful way."

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

