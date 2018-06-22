OUTFRONT Media and Frisco Fresh Market Launch Campaign to Reveal Grand Opening of Outdoor Marketplace

The campaign will run for seven weeks between June 11th and July 29, 2018 leading up to the opening of the market on June 30th. The market will feature over 90 farmers, chefs, and artists, putting a spotlight on the best local and national fruits, vegetables, unique cooking as well as handcrafted products from local artists.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Frisco Fresh Market on this campaign to announce this new outdoor market experience," said Dave Wood, Regional Vice President at OUTFRONT Media. "Out-of-home continues to be the best platform for creating engaging content that catches the attention of large audiences. Our creative team was eager to support FFM in getting North Texans excited about the new farmer's market and demonstrating why it isn't your granddad's market."

The grand opening will take place from 9AM to 6PM on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st and at 9AM to sundown on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. To kick off summer, Frisco Fresh Market will host live music, caricaturists, face painting, and balloon artists throughout the day, starting at 12PM on Saturday and 1PM on Wednesday. Ongoing operating hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 11AM to 6PM and Saturdays and Sundays from 8AM to 6PM.

"At Frisco Fresh Market, we wanted to find a way to get our customers excited about our one-of-a-kind farmer's market and our campaign with OUTFRONT Media is doing just that. The OUTFRONT Studios creative team helped us to create an impactful succinct visual that is sure to capture consumers' eyes and urge them to stop by," said Preston Cheng, Developer, Frisco Fresh Market.

The Frisco Fresh Market is located at the intersection of Main Street and Frisco Street adjacent to the east side parking lot of Toyota Stadium – 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco, TX 75034

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Investors: OUTFRONT Press: Gregory Lundberg Carly Zipp (212) 297-6441 (212) 297-6479 greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-and-frisco-fresh-market-launch-campaign-to-reveal-grand-opening-of-outdoor-marketplace-300670930.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

