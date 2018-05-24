OUTFRONT Media Announces Hiring Of Chief Financial Officer

"We are delighted to be welcoming Matt to the company at this exciting time," said Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "His media, financial markets and management experience along with years of perspective through business and competitive cycles, will be valuable for our stakeholders as we continue to invest in growth through new products, data, and technology."

Siegel served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CBS Radio Inc. from November 2016 to November 2017, where he was responsible for all financial functions of the business prior to its merger with Entercom Communications Corp. in November 2017. Siegel served as Acting Co-Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Time Warner Cable Inc. from 2015 to 2016, and as Senior Vice President and Treasurer from 2008 to 2015. Before that, he served as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of Time Warner Inc. from 2001 to 2008. Earlier in his career, Siegel held finance positions at Insight Communications Company, Inc. and Joseph E. Seagram & Sons, Inc. Siegel received an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

