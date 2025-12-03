OUTFRONT Media Announces Local Business Sweepstakes for a Total of $100,000 of Media Heading Into the Holiday Season

Qualified Local Businesses That Enter Receive $500 Media Credit to Use with Leading OOH Advertising Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today announced its Local Business Sweepstakes.

OUTFRONT Announces Local Business Sweepstakes for a Total of $100,000 of Media Heading Into the Holiday Season

Beginning today, any new local business or small agency located in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami–Fort Lauderdale, the greater New York City area (including New Jersey), or Phoenix to register is guaranteed $500 in media credit toward a qualifying campaign of $2,000 or more, and will get a chance at one of 10 grand prizes, each consisting of $10,000 of media credits, to make their out of home (OOH) advertising dreams come to life across 10 cities.

OUTFRONT is also including creative services for the 10 grand prize winners, with access to its award-winning in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS. Interested parties can enter at OUTFRONT.com/win. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open to new OUTFRONT advertisers only. Subject to Official Rules.

"Local small businesses are more important than ever and a key part of the connective tissue that makes our communities thrive," said Liz Rave, Vice President Marketing at OUTFRONT. "We've designed this program not only to support business growth during the holiday season, but to strengthen our relationships within the markets where we have a meaningful presence."

Winners will be announced in January, with campaigns set to run in the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, OUTFRONT has partnered with GroundTruth to amplify the sweepstakes with ads across mobile and cross device. OUTFRONT is also promoting it via public relations, social media, targeted digital, and on digital signage across participating markets.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

CONTACTS

Public Relations:

Courtney Richards

OUTFRONT Media

646-876-9404

[email protected]

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group for OUTFRONT Media

212-986-7080

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

212-297-6573

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.