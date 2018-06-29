OUTFRONT Media Announces Out-of-Home Transit Campaign for the Library of Congress' "Baseball Americana" Exhibition

"In opening Baseball Americana during All-Star week, the Library wanted the exhibition to be visible throughout the city, so as many people as possible were aware of this unique opportunity," said Gayle Osterberg, Director of Communications at the Library of Congress. "The mobility of the campaign with OUTFRONT helped us achieve that, with 40,000 visitors attending during its opening two weeks."

OUTFRONT is proven to raise brand awareness among key audiences through their vast media network, making it an important component of any company's marketing mix. According to the Library of Congress, with the exhibition opening and related programming supported by the campaign, overall attendance at the Jefferson Building was up 35 percent on All-Star weekend over the previous year.

"We're thrilled that our D.C. transit properties helped The Library of Congress reach a broader audience and drive increased attendance to their dynamic exhibition," said Dan Langdon, General Manager of OUTFRONT Media's D.C. office."It is sure to 'wow' baseball fans across the city, teaching them about the beginnings of the game we all love so much."

