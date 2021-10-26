OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Oct 26, 2021, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's stock of $0.10 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Matthew Siegel

Courtney Richards

Chief Financial Officer

Senior PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6535

(646) 876-9404

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media to Report 2021 Third Quarter Results on November...

OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics