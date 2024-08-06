OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Aug 06, 2024, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2024.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts: 


Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

                                                                               

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

OUTFRONT Media Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. "Our U.S. Media business continued to display solid...
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2024

OUTFRONT Media To Report 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2024

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics