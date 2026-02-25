OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Feb 25, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media and AdQuick Form Exclusive Commercial Partnership and Strategic Equity Investment to Accelerate How IRL Media Campaigns are Built, Measured, and Executed

OUTFRONT Media and AdQuick Form Exclusive Commercial Partnership and Strategic Equity Investment to Accelerate How IRL Media Campaigns are Built, Measured, and Executed

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest and most-trusted IRL media companies in the U.S., today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership...
OUTFRONT Expands Sports Marketing Footprint as Official Out-of-Home Media Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

OUTFRONT Expands Sports Marketing Footprint as Official Out-of-Home Media Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

OUTFRONT Media, one of the leading out-of-home (OOH) companies in the U.S. and a leader in in-real-life (IRL) media, has been named the Official OOH...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics