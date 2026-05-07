OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

May 07, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Events & Communications

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

OUTFRONT Media Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. "Our first quarter results demonstrate our continued...
OUTFRONT Partners with Creators 4 Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month

OUTFRONT Partners with Creators 4 Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month

OUTFRONT (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest and most-trusted IRL media companies in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new Moments by OUTFRONT...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics