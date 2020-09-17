OUTFRONT Media Announces Sale Of Sports Marketing Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it has completed the sale of its Sports Marketing operating segment to Playfly Sports (Playfly,LLC). The Sports Marketing operating segment is the marketing and multimedia rights holder for a variety of colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the United States.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

